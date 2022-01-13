Genoa, Milan terminus for Sheva: here is who will replace him | Market

The past that intersects with the future. Andriy Shevchenko’s adventure at Genoa now seems to have reached the end credits and for a curious twist of fate the last match at the helm of the Ukrainian coach’s rossoblù will take place against that team and in that stadium that most characterized his first life in the world of football.

TERMINAL – The apparently anonymous match this evening at San Siro between Milan and Genoa, valid for the first knockout round of the Italian Cup, will actually be a very special appointment for the Grifone coach. And not only for the memories that setting foot at the Meazza for the first time as an opponent will arouse in Sheva. The bad results collected so far by the former Ukraine coach have in fact convinced the Ligurian company to relieve him of his post. But not before granting him one last walk in the secular temple that many times has seen him cheer and make his fans cheer.

ABSENT JUSTIFIED – Ironically, however, Shevchenko this evening could not even set foot on the green Milanese lawn. The repositivity at Covid, tracked down last Sunday before the match with Spezia will almost certainly prevent the 2004 Golden Ball from sitting on the bench, giving way to his deputy Mauro Tassotti. Another that these places knows them quite well. Practically a joke for Sheva who after two months of chewing bitter bread in rossoblù hoped to receive a minimum of affection from her old fans.

SUCCESSOR – In the meantime, Genoa has already taken precautions, tracking down the one who will take the place of the Ukrainian. And it won’t be an internal solution. Neither Maran nor Ballardini, despite being both still on the payroll of Villa Rostan, in fact convince the management which now seems oriented to entrust the helm of the team in the hands of Bruno Labbadia, 55-year-old Italian-German with a long past in the Bundesliga, where he led some of the most prestigious clubs in Germany such as Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart, Wolfsburg and, most recently, Hertha Berlin.