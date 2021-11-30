Genoa-Milan, the last of the training: two news on the trocar

The latest news on the possible formation of Milan tomorrow night, when they will challenge Genoa in the midweek round of the championship.

The mission of the Milan tomorrow night is to win, to relaunch after a bad period in the league. The home challenge of the Genoa it automatically becomes decisive.

A midweek shift not to be underestimated for mister Pegs, which he will tackle for the first time Andriy Shevchenko as an opponent on the bench, in a sort of amarcord for the former Ukrainian champion.

Meanwhile, the editorial staff of Sky Sports gave the latest updates on the can deployment owner of Milan in Marassi. Some substantial changes are expected with respect to the eleven seen against Sassuolo last Sunday.

The formation of Milan: space for Messias and Krunic

The latest news from Milanello speak of two almost certain news on the three-quarters, to try to give more life to a rather apathetic attack in recent weeks.

Space for the Brazilian Junior Messias, who will therefore have his first chance as a starter with the Milan shirt. It will probably be replaced by a dull Brahim Diaz. Furthermore, Pioli will focus on the tactical intelligence of Rade Krunic, a real joker in midfield; the Bosnian will act in the left-handed lane, instead of one between Rafael Leao or Saelemaekers.

Certainly the absence of Romagnoli, stopped for disqualification for a round, replaced by the return of Tomori. In addition, the full-back should also return Kalulu (preferred to Florenzi) and the midfield tandem Kessie-Tonali, both on the bench against Sassuolo. Confirmed instead Ibrahimovic in the center of the attack.

The absences of long-term patients are still certain: the various Calabria, Rebic and Giroud they will remain out of the squad called for their respective injuries. All three of the aforementioned players will try to return before the end of the calendar year.

The probable eleven Milan owner: (4-2-3-1) Maignan; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, T. Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers (Leao), Messias, Krunic; Ibrahimovic.