Genoa, official: Shevchenko sacked – La Gazzetta dello Sport

The club announces that it has relieved the Ukrainian coach from his post. In its place will come Labbadia ex Hertha

Terminus. Andriy Shevchenko exonerated. In his place will come Bruno Labbadia, 55, an Italian-German coach until a year ago at the helm of Hertha Berlin. The three points collected in nine games, and a game that never took off, with the aggravating circumstance of the last home defeat against Spezia, a direct competitor for salvation, convinced the American property of Genoa this morning to exonerate the coach, without waiting for the postponement. on Monday in Florence against the viola. Therefore, considering it useless to give the Ukrainian coach a further chance, in the face of a de facto decision already taken.

Shevchenko had been called in mid-November to lead a Griffin in deep crisis to replace Davide Ballardini, with a three-year contract until 30 June 2024. But Shevchenko’s start had been a handicap, with a team in great difficulty, penalized by injuries (many, and of important players), where the very low contribution provided by the players who arrived in the summer weighed heavily. In addition, but it was known, Shevchenko had to deal with a tough schedule, to say the least, from when he took office until Christmas.

Revolution – The January market immediately brought the first arrivals (Hefti and Ostegard for the defense, Yeboah for the attack in recent days and, yesterday, Calafiori from Rome), while other elements (Amiri and Miranchuk) are in the pipeline. A very heavy ranking situation, but not yet definitively compromised. Therefore the American property has decided to take this further step, very costly from an economic point of view (Shevchenko had signed a contract of 2.5 million net per year until 30 June 2024), deciding to restart from this technician, whose family is originally from Lenola, a town in the province of Latina.

Interim – Awaiting his arrival in Genoa, expected in the next few hours, the technical management of the first team has been entrusted to the French Abdoulay Konko, former Genoa player and today coach of the youth sector (he leads the Under 17 team), together with Roberto Murgita, he too with a Genoa past as a footballer, but for almost a decade now in the technical cadres of the rossoblù club. Monday, in Florence, will already be the future. Labbadia will have very little time to prepare a debut full of difficulties, but also of hope.

January 15, 2022 (change January 15, 2022 | 14:54)

