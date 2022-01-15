Genoa, official: Shevchenko sacked

Konko will be on the bench in Florence, helped in the technical guide by Murgita, then forward to close for Labbadia

“The Genoa Cfc communicates that the technician Andriy Shevchenko was relieved of office. The Club thanks the coach and his staff for the hard work they have done in recent months. “With this press release, Genoa surprisingly announces that the adventure of the former Golden Ball (who had signed a triennial) on the rossoblù bench is already over, they will go to Florence on the bench Konko and Murgita, then forward to close with Bruno Labbadia, who would become the fourth manager under contract later Maran, Ballardini and precisely Sheva.

The former AC Milan striker, sacked just after the defeat in extra time against the Rossoneri in the Coppa Italia, had replaced Ballardini at the beginning of November by signing an agreement until 30 June 2024 and leaves without having won even a match in Serie A at the guide of the Ligurians (3 points in 10 games).

In his place, Genoa will not recall Davide Ballardini and Rolando Maran, who are also under contract with the club, but are working on the arrival of Bruno Labbadia, 56-year-old German but of Italian descent, who has only coached in Germany in his career but has been on the bench of many prestigious teams such as Bayer Leverkusen, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin, who sacked him in January 2021.

While waiting to close for the former striker who won a championship with Bayern, former Lazio Abdoulay Konko will be on the bench in Florence against Fiorentina, assisted by Roberto Murgita.