Genoa, Preziosi leaves: Berlusconi’s doctor Alberto Zangrillo new president

The notary’s signatures have also arrived and today Genoa is officially owned by the American Holding 777 Partners. In the afternoon in front of a Milanese notary the former patron Enrico Preziosi and the representatives of the company, including the manager Andres Blazquez, signed the last deed, the expected “closing”, which sanctioned the passage of 99.89% of the actions. Only the official press release is missing.

Preziosi leaves the office of president and remains on the board of directors for relations with football institutions. The new president will be Professor Alberto Zangrillo, former head of San Raffaele in Milan and Berlusconi’s personal doctor.

The first signatures had arrived on 22 September last and had formalized a negotiation underway since June.

However, the new ownership had already established itself, also moving on a technical level with the exoneration of Davide Ballardini and the choice of Andriy Shevchenko as the new technician.

After 18 years, the Preziosi era officially ends, the king of toys bought Genoa in 2003, saving them from bankruptcy directly from the Treviso court.