Genoa-Rome 0-2, Shevchenko: “Fantastic attitude, I knew it would be tough”

Genoa – Bitter debut for Andriy Schevchenko on the Genoa bench. D.fter 82 minutes the rossoblù surrender to Roma that after two defeats in a row returns to win by conquering Marassi thanks to one sensational double of the 2003 class Felix Afena-Gyan, entered the field a quarter of an hour from the end. Three very heavy points for Mourinho’s team, which regained fifth place by overtaking Lazio, Juve and Fiorentina in one fell swoop.

On the other hand, Shevchenko’s adventure as a manager in Serie A opens with a defeat the rossoblu who remain in third from last position.

Shevchenko: “Fantastic attitude, but I knew it was going to be tough”

“I knew it would be difficult, we are missing many players and many are recovering and I would say that today, especially in the last 10 ‘, we lacked some energy. I think the guys gave everything, there was order and organization but the changes made the difference. Today the attitude was fantastic “: Andriy Shevchenko loses his first match as a coach of Genoa but after the 0-2 against Mourinho’s Roma he is still satisfied with the spirit seen on the pitch.

“The boys were good at compactness, at shortening and closing the mirror on the goal – explained the former Golden Ball – They fought but there was no management, we could have done something more in the exits, when we raised the center of gravity and could have created something more. It is the beginning, we have to work a lot. The fans? They were our 12th man, they have always encouraged us, I am surprised at how they welcomed me ”.

The seven absences at Genoa have made themselves felt. “It will be very important to recover someone – Sheva admits – but there is no good news on this front, I don’t think we will find someone for the next match against Udinese. The 3-5-2? Right now we have the possibility to play only with this module, as a single compact block that moves well. For the characteristics of the players we have, this was the best choice “.

Finally a joke about his teacher Mourinho: “We talked before and after the match – says the Ukrainian – We have an excellent relationship, today we were rivals but we are friends, we have a very good relationship”.

The chronicle of the meeting

Against Mourinho’s Rome the resistance of his Genoa lasts 82 ‘, already struggling with 7 absent, up to the counterattack of Mkhitaryan good at serving the newly entered Felix Afena-Gyan whose diagonal beats Sirigu. And it is the same 18-year-old from Ghana, the first 2003 to score a goal in Serie A, who closes the game in the last minute of injury time, with an impregnable shot from outside the area that still beats Sirigu, thus allowing Roma to regain success after two consecutive defeats.

Few variations for the new coach Shevchenko, with eight absent, who draws a Genoa with the 3-5-2 deploying Masiello in the center and on the flanks Sabelli and Cambiaso. Mourinho, who lost to Covid Villar and Cristante, leaves Zaniolo on the bench again, relying on the Shomurodov-Abraham couple.

Roma starting off strong and on 4 ‘just Shomurodov, one of the two ex the other is El Shaarawy, he heads high from a central position. Genoa closes a lot with the two outside midfielders on the defenders’ line for a maginot that the Giallorossi are struggling to unhinge. At 15 ‘, however, Mourinho’s team goes on the net thanks to a shot from outside by Mkhitaryan which is however deflected by Abraham with his hand, Irrati cancels and confirms the decision after a quick check at the Var.

Having escaped the danger, Genoa also began to build but the primary objective is always to defend. For Roma it is not easy to overcome the rossoblù wall despite an excellent dribble. He succeeds just before half an hour thanks to a restart by El Shaarawy who from the left puts in the middle for Shomurodov, but the Uzbek shot in the running ends very high. In the final half of the time, the hosts manage to look out over Rui Patricio’s parts, without bothering the guest goalkeeper.

No changes in the interval but very aggressive Rome enough to crush Genoa in their own trocar for over ten minutes. The Giallorossi, however, only collect corner kicks without finding the right lunge to unlock the match. Shevchenko thus tries to intervene by inserting Hernani for Pandev and Genoa eases the opposing pressure even touching the goal in one of the few offensive sorties. He does it in the 26th minute when a cross from Vasquez finds Sturaro ready in the small area. However, the deviation of the midfielder was rejected by Rui Patricio in collaboration with El Shaarawy. That of Genoa is a blaze and shortly after Rome is still dangerous with Pellegrini whose conclusion from the edge touches the post.

At half an hour the first change for Mourinho who inserts Afena-Gyan for Shomurodov. And the newcomer makes the most of a counterattack by Mkhitaryan by beating Sirigu with a precise diagonal for the advantage of Roma: then his race to go and embrace Mourinho will remain the most beautiful image of this match. Under a goal Shevchenko thus plays the Bianchi card, also inserting Buksa but in full recovery again ‘Felix’ finds the winning conclusion from outside the area that closes the game

