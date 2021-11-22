Genoa-Rome 0-2, the report cards: Cambiaso in difficulty with Afena-Gyan, Abraham does not mesh

Final result: Genoa-Rome 0-2

GENOA (report card by Andrea Piras)

Sirigu 6 – Nothing can on Mkhitaryan’s goal, later canceled by the VAR. He is an excellent guard always choosing well the time of the exit on the balls that arrive in his parts. Blameless on Afena-Gyan’s networks.

Biraschi 6 – Solid performance of the Roman defender who asserts the physique on an all too slippery El Shaarawy on his side. Always in the right place at the right time. From 83 ‘Bianchi sv.

Masiello 6 – Only one drawback when he completely loses El Shaarawy in speed on the occasion then devoured by Shomurodov. Shiny in the closures, he always intervenes with his head held high.

Vasquez 6 – He has his work cut out in trying to stem the Giallorossi’s offensives but manages to hold his own by playing a careful game. In the recovery the first rossoblu opportunity comes from his percussion.

Sabelli 5 – Difficult to keep El Shaarawy at bay who often picks up speed and laps without ever being stopped. In the second half he makes some effective diagonals even if Rome breaks through on his side. From 83 ‘Ghiglione sv.

Sturaro 5.5 – He closes the spaces in the non-possession phase but when he has to set the action he makes a few too many mistakes in the disengagement phase. In the second half he goes close to scoring. From 89 ‘Buksa sv.

Badelj 5.5 – He, too, several inaccurate passes that are delivered on the feet of the Roma players. Has difficulty in curbing opposing offensives. From 89 ‘Galdames sv.

Rovella 6 – Usual performance to which he has accustomed his fans. Quality, racing and many personalities for the rossoblu midfielder who still plays a good match.

Changed 5 – He gets into trouble when Karsdorp attacks the side band. As the minutes pass, he becomes more proactive by trying some acceleration. Late on Afena-Gyan on the occasion of the advantage net.

Ekuban 5.5 – A lot of racing and sacrifice especially in defending on inactive balls. However, he is not very effective in the last meter, creating few dangers for Rui Patricio.

Pandev 6 – With Criscito’s forfeit, the rank of captain falls to him. He holds the red and blue flag high, fighting and fighting for every ball. But he too has little room to strike forward. From 63 ‘ Hernani 5 – Enter the field but you see little in the offensive phase, jumped by Afena-Gyan on the occasion of the doubling.

Andriy Shevchenko 6 – First bitter as Genoa coach for him. He sets up a very shrewd team who, however, does not create headaches at Rui Patricio’s door. The path is steep and there will be work to do.

ROME

Rui Patricio 6 – In the first half he has to collect just a similar pass from Ekuban, his game actually starts in the 70th minute, helped by El Shaarawy. But there it also ends.

Mancini 6 – Little work, from the right arm he has the opportunity to release more than once on the right side, even if there are those who have more power to push than him.

Ibanez 6.5 – Reactive in the first half, when Genoa launches some timid signal of reaction collides with his figure. Often defuses Ekuban’s speed.

Kumbulla 6 – Of the three Giallorossi central players he is the most blocked of all, both for the not exaggerated speed at his disposal and for covering an aggressive left side of the Giallorossi.

Karsdorp 6 – Quarter defense or fifth in the middle changes little. He starts pushing with interesting crosses then in the long run he is satisfied with the ordinary administration.

Pilgrims 5.5 – In a fluctuating position between midfield and attack, he is not infrequently found on the trocar. However, he is unable to record as he would like in any area. From 93 ‘Bove sv.

Veretout 5.5 – First yellow card of the match, he will miss the next match against Turin. Never really able to get to the heart of the maneuver, perhaps worried about defending.

Mkhitaryan 7.5 – Adapted interior, he sees a goal canceled and touches it several times before serving the winning assist for Afena-Gyan. Quality and sacrifice: lymph for a new life?

El Shaarawy 6.5 – Even as a hairpin he loves to push: this is what is written on the ball offered and wasted by Shomurodov. He does not forget to defend: decisive on Sturaro in the 70th minute.

Shomurodov 5 – The cooler of the two ex moves a lot on the offensive front and is his first shot of the match. At half an hour he has the enormous opportunity to strike but softens. From 75 ‘ Afena-Gyan 8 – What a show. He has nineteen minutes, including recovery, to impact and takes full advantage of them: the first goal is all in all easy, the second a real gem.

Abraham 5 – Try to free up space for others but not as a buoy. His convict hand invalidates Mkhitaryan’s gem, with Shomurodov struggling to combine. It does not mesh.

Jose Mourinho 6.5 – He re-proposes the three-man defense and invents Mkhitaryan mezzala to replace the absent Cristante. After two consecutive defeats, we have to turn the page: the offensive plays, however, are scarce for over an hour, some individual solos stop the torpor. Find the winning card by throwing in the baby Afena-Gyan: half a point more for the intuition, which went to the detriment of a certain Zaniolo, who was watching from the bench.