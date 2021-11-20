Genoa-Rome, continuous emergency | Stay out of the squad

Two days after the resumption of Serie A, with Roma playing on the Genoa field, Mourinho assesses the conditions of his players.

After the break due to the qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Serie A is back. On Sunday evening (kick-off at 20:45) Roma will be on stage at the Ferraris against Genoa. A particularly important match for the rossoblu, who will see the debut of Andrij Shevchenko on the bench and of the new US owner, who officially took control of the club this week.

Opposite, Genoa will find a Rome that arrives in Liguria with all the intentions of ruining the party. The Giallorossi need three points to relaunch after the latest results and to restart on the right foot after the break. In the last exit, against Venice, Mourinho had lined up the team with one defense at 3. A solution that the Portuguese coach could decide to confirm on Sunday evening as well.

Genoa-Rome, skip recovery | He will not be among the squads

However, the physical conditions of the ailing players will also weigh on the choices of the coach. In defense, for example, the conditions of Marash Kumbulla, who returned with some problems from being called up for the national team, remain to be evaluated. However, the Albanian should be available, offering Mourinho an extra choice in the back department. Also because, according to the latest information, the speech it concerns should be quite different Chris Smalling.

The Englishman is recovering from yet another injury and in recent days his progress had made us hope for a call-up already for Sunday. In reality, things seem to take a little longer to wait. The Englishman has suffered from several problems since the beginning of the season and Roma’s intention is to do not rush the times to guarantee the plant a full and definitive recovery. According to Sky Sports, therefore, Smalling will not be summoned for the match in Genoa, and could also rest on the occasion of the match against Zorya. Most likely it could be included in the squad list for the November 28th match at the Olimpico against Turin.