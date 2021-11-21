Genoa-Rome LIVE LIVE, OFFICIAL: Zaniolo out, Mkhitaryan is here – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

After the stop for the national teams, the A league back on the pitch. There Rome it does it against the Genoa away in the delay of 20:45. The Giallorossi hope to return to victory so as not to lose further contact from fourth place, currently six points away.

GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Masiello, Vasquez, Vanheusden; Biraschi, Badelj, Sturaro, Rovella, Cambiaso; Galdames, Pandev. Available: Semper, Marchetti, Sabelli, Ghiglione, Ekuban, Touré, Hernani, Melegoni, Kallon, Buksa, Behrami, Bianchi. All .: Shevchenko.

ROME (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Kumbulla, Mancini, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Pellegrini, Veretout, El Shaarawy; Mkhitaryan; Abraham, Shomurodov. Available: Fuzato, Boer, Tripi, Smalling, Diawara, Bove, Darboe, Zaniolo, Carles Perez, Zalewski, Felix, Borja Mayoral. All .: Mourinho.

Referee: Irrati Linesmen: Tegoni and Di Gioia IVman: Manganiello Var: Pairetto Avar: Alassio

PRE-MATCH – “It’s a difficult moment,” Mourinho said yesterday, but Roma can’t be wrong. Against Genoa, the Giallorossi have only one result. The fourth place is six points away and the Giallorossi start the match from eighth position, but with the possibility of returning to a match away from Atalanta. Abraham wants to score for the second consecutive match and drag his team out of quicksand. Shevchenko will try to trip the first as a Ligurian coach.

THE LATEST FROM TRIGORIA – Mourinho will have to do without two players who are struggling with Covid: they are Bryan Cristante and Gonzalo Villar. Smalling instead recovered, Spinazzola out again.

PREVIOUS – There are 108 previous Serie A matches between Genoa and Rome, with 52 Giallorossi wins, 24 draws and 32 wins for the Grifone. In the Rossoblu home there are 12 victories for Roma, compared to 17 draws and 25 statements by the hosts, who have not beaten their opponents in Marassi since May 18, 2014, 1-0 with Fetfatzidis’ goal on the last day of that championship.

