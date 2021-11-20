Genoa-Rome, Mourinho unleashes: “Job thrown in the garbage”

Press conference by Mourinho on the eve of Genoa-Rome, the Portuguese coach very resentful of the latest developments goes to the attack

There Rome on the pitch in Genoa, tomorrow evening, to try to restart, but the challenge does not start under the best auspices for the Giallorossi. In fact, Mourinho loses Cristante and Villar for Covid and will in fact have to make emergency choices.

The Giallorossi coach spoke at a press conference on the eve of the clash with Genoa. On the rossoblùs of Shevchenko: “He made history as a player, there is little to say. And as a coach he has shown with Ukraine that he has ideas and philosophy, he has a leadership, perhaps calm and silent because that is his character. It is his debut in a club bench. I wish him many successes, but as it happened to me: losing the first game, and then winning everything “.

Genoa-Rome, Mourinho runs for cover: the anticipation on Zaniolo

On the absence of Cristante, hard vent: “All the work done this week ends up in the garbage, we have lost everything we had tried. We have a lot of problems and three left backs all out, we have to look for solutions. It is a difficult moment, someone will have to play in a position that is not his, we will have to find the right puzzle to get back to scoring ”. After all, the training problems re-propose the rumors of the transfer market, with Roma following Dalot, Zakaria and other profiles as told by Calciomercato.it.

Do not miss a jab to the journalists: “Now is a good opportunity to understand which of you is good. Your sources are dry, only I know who will play tomorrow, not even my collaborators know. Today in training, given what happened, we didn’t make much reference to the match. It will be fun for you to try to understand how we will take the field “.

On the position of Zaniolo following the problem of Cristante: “I don’t see him in the position of number 6. It is you who have hypothesized the three-man defense, but I have never said whether we will play three or four. But Nicolò will not suffer the absence of Cristante, I don’t see what connection there is between the two ”.

On the difficulties of the match, the Lusitanian coach is clear: “There is the problem of the many absences. We have three full backs absent and also as defenders and central we are in difficulty. Though Smalling he could be back tomorrow. In addition, there is the unknown factor of playing with a team with a new manager. The environment will be hot and it will push a lot, with a beautiful stadium, but that’s what we like. We will not change our idea of ​​wanting to enter the field immediately to win the game ”.