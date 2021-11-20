Genoa-Rome, Mourinho’s press conference: “Cristante is a heavy absence”

Mourinho on the relationship with Shevchenko

“It’s a weird question. It had to be easy to decide if everything one said is true or if the truth is that we have a good relationship. The first memory I have is when I saw him play. When you become the Golden Ball, winner of Champions League and many titles, then you make history. Now it is his first experience as a club manager. He did well with Ukraine. He has clearly shown that he has a “idea and a philosophy. A calm leadership because he is like that as a person. I would like what happened to me at the first time as an official coach: I lost, but then I won many titles”.

Mourinho on Cristante’s positivity

“The work we have done during the week and which you and your sources have understood and followed is work that goes to the trash. What we have tried and trained obviously we have lost when we lost a player like Cristante. With so many problems we have like three left-backs all out, it is obvious that we have to find solutions. There are those who then have to play in a position that is not theirs. We have to find a puzzle that allows us to play a good game and take points with us. It is a difficult time for us. I think it is a good opportunity to understand which of you is good: only I know who plays tomorrow. Not even my assistants know. Your sources have no water, they are It all happened quickly this morning. We didn’t train this morning. It will be fun for you to think about how we will play tomorrow. “