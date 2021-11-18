Genoa-Rome, official | Yet another injury

Roma are getting closer to returning to the field, on Sunday evening the match against Genoa. In the trip to Marassi there is the risk of not being the captain. The latest on Pellegrini’s conditions.

The Giallorossi are expected from a fundamental match. On Sunday evening, at Genoa, Roma will return to the field after the national break. It will be very important to find victory and a smile, after the last few exits. Here are the latest on the likely choices of Mou, who remains anxious about the conditions of the captain.

Roma are expected to return to the field, Sunday evening at Genoa’s home. There thirteenth day of Serie A it is the right opportunity to rediscover the victory that is missing from the away match in Cagliari. The Giallorossi will want to erase the bitterness of the last defeat, remedied on the pitch of Venice. A lot of attention is paid to the conditions of the captain, Lorenzo Pellegrini. Number 7 is struggling with a annoying inflammation in the right knee. The time accumulated with the stop does not seem to be enough to recover at best, its use from the first minute appears strongly in doubt. If Mou does not smile, Shevchenko is worse off, with a new injury in the Ligurian home.

Towards Genoa-Rome, yet another injury is official

The Ukrainian is the new coach of Genoa, who in one fell swoop also changed ownership. To succeed Preziosi was Dr. Zangrillo, the match against Roma will sanction the double official debut. But the double novelty is not bringing good from the point of view of injuries, a new tile for Sheva.

The infirmary of the Grifone is very crowded. Last to raise the white flag the young attacker Kallon, emergency in attack for the Griffin. The Ligurians will also be orphans of Caicedo, who was injured a few days ago together with Criscito. The Ukrainian coach keeps little hope on the recovery of Mattia Destro, the former Roma is trying to overcome the problem with his flexor. Mourinho for his part risks having to give up one of his trusted men, with a crazy performance. There is no shortage of reasons for alarm, but both coaches know that what matters is the result.