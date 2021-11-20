Genoa-Rome, probable formations: absolute first for Shevchenko

Everything is ready for Andriy Shevchenko’s world premiere in Serie A and on the Genoa bench in the splendor of Luigi Ferraris. The Ukrainian conductor prepared, together with the brave Tassotti, today the scores for his players, in the last orchestral rehearsal held in Pegli. He will have an insidious opponent in front of him, that Josè Mourinho who, despite the many difficulties, is still able to set a hundred traps to send his opponents into crisis. Who will be the Pavarotti, the Del Monaco or the rossoblù Carreras who will crush the Giallorossi with a sharp attack? The role suits Pandev: the rossoblù people hope so much.

Considering the many absences (last in order of time Criscito and Caicedo) tomorrow the Grifone coach should initially use a 3-5-2. In front of Sirigu, the Biraschi-Masiello-Vasquez trio will face off against the attacking trident Zaniolo-Abraham-Shomurodov. Deployment in midfield: on the flanks Ghiglione against El Shaarawy, Cambiaso against Karsdorp. In the median: Rovella-Badelj-Sturaro will fight against Pellegrini and Veretout. Perhaps the key to the match is here: the rossoblùs will have to try to have superiority in the median. In attack the experience of Pandev and the determination of Bianchi: the two will try to range along the entire offensive front to make the opposing defenders Mancini, Kumbulla and Ibanez stick out.

Kick-off of the referee Irrati at 8.45 pm: over and out!



