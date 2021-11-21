Sports

Genoa-Rome, the probable formations of the newspapers: Pellegrini near Veretout – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The positivity of Cristante and Villar at Covid forces Mourinho to rethink the line-up planned until yesterday

At 20:45 the Rome will take the field to face the Genoa from Shevchenko, in the first game as manager of a club in his career. The positivity at Covid di Cristante And Villar obliges Mourinho to rethink the line-up planned until yesterday. Before Rui Patricio the three-way defense returns with Mancini, Ibanez And Kumbulla, recovered from the injury remedied in the national team. Next to Veretout will retreat Pilgrims who will leave the keys to the trocar a Zaniolo, behind Abraham And Shomurodov. The right band will be covered by Karsdorp while on the opposite side it is confirmed El Shaarawy. Still bench for Mkhitaryan.

THE MESSENGER (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Kumbulla, Mancini, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy; Zaniolo; Abraham, Shomurodov.

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Kumbulla, Mancini, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Pellegrini, Veretout, El Shaarawy; Zaniolo; Abraham, Shomurodov.

TUTTOSPORT (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Kumbulla, Mancini, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Pellegrini, Veretout, El Shaarawy; Zaniolo; Abraham, Shomurodov.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (4-4-2): Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Kumbulla, Mancini, Ibanez; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Veretout, El Shaarawy; Shomurodov, Abraham.

TIME (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Darboe, Veretout, El Shaarawy; Pellegrini, Zaniolo; Abraham.

November 21, 2021 (change November 21, 2021 | 09:25)

