Genoa sack Andriy Shevchenko: Interim coach Abdoulay Konko. It is the sixth bench to jump in Serie A

With one win, three draws and seven defeats in 11 games between the league and the Italian Cup, Andriy Shevchenko’s experience ended on the Genoa bench. The same Ligurian club announced it with a note: “Coach Andriy Shevchenko has been relieved of his post. The club would like to thank the coach and his staff for the hard work they have done in recent months. The technical leadership of the first team will be temporarily entrusted to the coach Abdoulay Konko, assisted by Roberto Murgita“. Konko, who played in Genoa first in 2007/2008 and then in 2011, had returned to the Ligurian capital in January 2021 to coach the Under 17 section with which he had also reached the final of the tournament, lost with the Rome. According to the transfer market experts, the Marseillaise, who also played in the Lazio, he would only be warming up the bench for the arrival of the German Bruno Labbadia. The coach has already left theHerta Berlin, but the official Genoa on his engagement has not yet arrived.

The Ukrainian coach had replaced the coach Ballardini, exempted from November for the fourth time by the rossoblu. Ballardini’s last match coincided with his last as president for Enrico Preziosi, and the arrival of Sheva, strongly desired by the new American masters, the fund 777 Partners, had to symbolize a point of turning point decisive for the griffin. Instead the name of the former 2004 Golden Ball is added to the scoreboard of the exonerated coaches in this Serie A 2021/22. With him in fact rises to six the number of skipped benches. Three days are enough to Cagliari and al Verona to understand that something must be changed: like this Leonardo Semplici and Eusebius of Francis they leave the place Walter Mazzarri And Igor Tudor. After the eighth day, and a balance of one win, one draw, six defeats, the Salerno he fired Fabrizio Castori, in place of which he was called Stefano Colantuono. The fourth team in chronological order is the Genoa, with Davide Ballardini, who finished his fourth experience at Genoa after the twelfth day. Finally, after 16 rounds of the championship, it was the turn of Luca Gotti, who left theUdinese after 3 wins, 7 draws and 6 losses and was replaced by Gabriel Cioffi, his second.