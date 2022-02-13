Genoa – Salernitana: 1-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

For the live broadcast of Genoa-Salernitana that’s really everything, a good continuation of the day. 17:02

The classification reads: Genoa 15 points, Salernitana 12 points with a race to recover. Salvation is currently at 21 points, where Cagliari and Venice are located. 17:01

A point apiece that practically does not serve anyone: 1 to 1 the challenge-salvation between Genoa and Salernitana, the goals in the first part of the game, signed by Destro and Bonazzoli. 16:55

90 ‘+ 3’ IT’S OVER! GENOA-SALERNITANA 1-1! Goals by Destro and Bonazzoli. 16:53

90 ‘+ 2’ On the developments, a deviation favors the detachment of Fazio who, however, fails to frame the mirror. 16:51

90 ‘+ 2’ Corner for Salernitana. 16:51

90 ‘+ 1’ Lineout, Dragusin on the ball, some skirmishes with the rossoblu bench. Di Bello restores calm. 16:51

90 ‘ Three minutes of recovery. 16:50

90 ‘ Gudmudsson dribbles on Ranieri, saves Fazio in a corner kick. 16:49

89 ‘ Game stopped, cramps for Sturaro: Blessin has run out of substitutions. The former Juventus grits his teeth and resumes the position in the middle of the median. 16:48

88 ‘ Perotti’s right-footed shot from the edge, Sirigu stretches out and blocks. 16:47

87 ‘ Zortea gains field on the right, Cambiaso closes. 16:46

85 ‘ Hefti’s right-footed shot from distance, ball impacted badly: no problem for Sepe.16:44

84 ‘ Corner kick for Genoa. 16:43

82 ‘ FIFTH CHANGE IN SALERNITANA: Mikael enters, Djuric exits. 16:41

82 ‘ FOURTH CHANGE IN SALERNITANA: Zortea enters, Verdi exits. 16:41

80 ‘ FIFTH CHANGE IN GENOA: Piccoli enters, Badelj leaves. 16:39

78 ‘ Melegoni leans on Badelj, right hand exhaust very wide on the bottom. 16:37

76 ‘ OPPORTUNITY FOR GENOA! On the development of the free kick, Badelj kicks with his left, committing Sepe to the near post. 16:36

75 ‘ DRAGUSIN WARNINGS: held against Ekuban. 16:34

74 ‘ THIRD CHANGE IN SALERNITANA: Ribery enters, Bonazzoli exits. 16:34

74 ‘ SECOND CHANGE IN SALERNITANA: Kastanos enters, Radovanovic exits. 16:33

72 ‘ Other protests for an alleged touch of the arm by Coulibaly in the area but the midfielder intervened regularly. 16:32

70 ‘ Progression of Ekuban who runs away to Radovanovic, Dragusin climbs in closing. 16:30

69 ‘ Contact Gudmundsson-Ranieri in the grenade area, Di Bello signals the attacker to continue. 16:28

67 ‘ FOURTH CHANGE IN GENOA: Melegoni enters, Yeboah comes out. 16:26

67 ‘ THIRD CHANGE IN GENOA: Gudmundsson enters, Destro exits. 16:26

66 ‘ WARNINGS ROVELLA: entry to the detriment of Verdi. 16:25

65 ‘ Mazzocchi imprecise cross for Djuric, marked in the center of the area by Maksimovic. 16:24

63 ‘ MAZZOCCHI WARNINGS: tactical foul against Yeboah. 16:22

62 ‘ FIRST CHANGE IN SALERNITANA: Perotti enters, Ederson leaves. 16:21

62 ‘ Verdi’s transformation to cross the barrier ends in a curve. 16:21

60 ‘ WARNING BADELJ: do it on Bonazzoli. 16:20

60 ‘ Conclusion of Rovella from the edge, right at the center, blocks the goalkeeper. 16:19

59 ‘ Cambiaso immediately tries, shooting away from the face of Sepe’s goal. 16:19

58 ‘ SECOND CHANGE IN GENOA: Cambiaso enters, Vasquez leaves. 16:18

58 ‘ FIRST CHANGE IN GENOA: Rovella enters, Portanova exits. 16:18

57 ‘ Verdi’s left after Dragusin’s counterattack, a very high conclusion. 16:16

56 ‘ Movements on the benches, possible substitutions on the way. 16:15

54 ‘ Tension rises at the ” Ferraris ”. 16:14

53 ‘ STURARO WARNINGS: enterataccia against Ederson. 16:14

53 ‘ GENOA VERY CLOSE TO 2 TO 1! Badelj throws Destro, who kicks and Sepe responds with a great save! Rossoblu protests for a detention by Dragusin: Di Bello does not whistle the penalty, the Var does not intervene. 16:15

51 ‘ Restart of Salernitana, Maksimovic stops Bonazzoli in a foul way. 16:10

50 ‘ Maksimovic pushes Mazzocchi’s cross away from the right. 16:09

48 ‘ Vasquez cross, Dragusin deflects for a corner. 16:07

47 ‘ Verdi’s action, Sirigu closes up on Ranieri and then anticipates Bonazzoli. 16:08

46 ‘ No changes during the interval. 16:05

46 ‘ THE SECOND TIME OF GENOA-SALERNITANA BEGINS! It starts from the result of 1-1. 16:05

Teams in the locker room: Blessin and Colantuono study the moves in view of the second half, looking for the three points, vital to keep the dream of salvation alive. 15:56

Equality at the interval between Genoa and Salernitana: hosts in the lead with Destro on an assist from Ekuban then in the recovery the 1 to 1 by Bonazzoli, served by Djuric. A few seconds earlier Destro had come close to doubling. 15:52

45 ‘+ 3’ END OF FIRST TIME! GENOA-SALERNITANA 1-1! Goals by Destro and Bonazzoli. 15:50

45 ‘+ 1’ GOAL! Genoa-SALERNITANA 1-1! Bonazzoli network. Draw of the guests: Verdi runs off to the right and crosses into the area, Djuric’s air bank for the rushing Bonazzoli who beats Sirigu with his left. Look at the player’s card Federico Bonazzoli15:54

45 ‘+ 1’ RIGHT, WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY! The attacker receives his back to the goal, turns and kicks centrally: Sepe blocks. 15:47

45 ‘ Three minutes of recovery. 15:46

44 ‘ LEFT OF YEBOAH! Insertion between the defensive lines of Yeboah, control and left-handed diagonal to the side a little. 15:45

44 ‘ Verdi responds to Portanova: central left-handed overturning for Sirigu.15:45

43 ‘ Foul in midfield suffered by Ederson. 15:44

41 ‘ Sturaro loses the ball, Ranieri crosses in the middle, rejected by the defense and a high right by Coulibaly. 15:42

40 ‘ Portanova tries the eurogol: overturned in the center of the area, high shot. 15:40

38 ‘ HEFTI! Double attempt at conclusion, on the second measure Sepe is called to be rejected. 15:39

37 ‘ Ekuban unleashed on the left, this time Mazzocchi blocks his way in a corner. 15:38

35 ‘ The pace picks up: Ligurians ahead, Campans called to react. 15:36

33 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: seasonal goal number 9 for the rossoblu center forward. 15:35

32 ‘ GOAL! GENOA-Salernitana 1-0! Right Network. Hosts ahead: Ekuban dribbles, assist for Destro, who bags from a few steps. Look at the player profile Mattia Destro15:34

31 ‘ Salernitana’s attacking action, with Djuric’s side: finally, Radovanovic kicks on the fly, ball out. 15:32

30 ‘ Half an hour of play, partial stopped at 0 to 0 at the ” Ferraris ”. 15:31

28 ‘ Foul by Djuric, who widens his elbow: clash with Vanheusden. The Belgian defender needs medical intervention to treat a minor nose injury. 15:30

27 ‘ RIGHT OF PORTANOVA! Genoa counterattack led and concluded by Portanova, whose shot comes out slightly to the side. 15:28

25 ‘ In-depth filter by Verdi for Bonazzoli, early release of Sirigu. 15:26

25 ‘ On the developments, Bonazzoli smoothes the conclusion, then wins another shot from the flag. 15:26

24 ‘ Second corner kick for the eleven of Colantuono. 15:25

23 ‘ Salernitana restart with Verdi, action ended by Maksimovic’s deflection for a corner. 15:24

21 ‘ Opportunity for Ederson, who comes to kick from inside the area, Vanheusden’s defensive wall. 15:22

19 ‘ Filter by Ekuban for Destro, Mazzocchi breaks the plot. 15:20

17 ‘ Game stopped, some problems for Djuric after a plane crash: the match-winner of the first leg is able to continue. 15:18

16 ‘ Portanova goes to serve, directly into the goal: the ball does not drop and ends in the curve. 15:17

15 ‘ Coulibaly’s foul on Vasquez near the top of the guest penalty area. 15:16

14 ‘ Cross from the right, Sturaro enters and stands out but fails to impact the ball. 15:15

12 ‘ Right-footed shot from the edge, ball on the bottom. 15:13

11 ‘ GOAL CANCELED AT GENOA! Serious mistake by Fazio that allows Destro to send Portanova on the net but the number 90 started offside. 15:13

10 ‘ Action of the rossoblu: assist from Ekuban, conclusion outside Portanova. However, all useless: there was offside. 15:11

9 ‘ Some timid protests from Genoa for a touch by Fazio against Vanheusden: the referee signals to continue. 15:10

8 ‘ Great defensive intervention by Mazzocchi, who anticipates Destro’s jab for a corner! 15:08

6 ‘ Hefti’s cross too deep, Destro can’t get there. Sepe has a goal kick. 15:07

6 ‘ Radovanovic tries again, with a shot from over 25 meters: low shot blocked by Sirigu. 15:07

4 ‘ Verdi is fouled, the referee grants the advantage rule: the former Radovanovic kicks from the edge, high right. 15:05

3 ‘ Vasquez’s cross, Ranieri heads up and anticipates Yeboah. 15:04

2′ High pressing of both, short teams. 15:03

1 ‘ GENOA-SALERNITANA BEGINS! First ball played by Blessin’s team. 15:01

Teams in the field under Di Bello’s orders: hosts in red and blue shirts, guests in white suits with grenade inserts. 15:00

The warm-up phases are over, the race will start in a few minutes. 14:49

Blessin loses Amiri due to intestinal problems and Ostigard due to disqualification; in attack Destro only terminal with Ekunan, Portanova and Yeboah behind. Colantuono responds with Djuric supported by Verdi and Bonazzoli; Ederson a favorite midfield in Bohinen. 14:45

SALERNITAN LINE-UP (4-3-2-1): Sepe – Mazzocchi, Dragusin, Fazio, Ranieri – Coulibaly, Radovanovic, Ederson – Verdi, Bonazzoli – Djuric. Available: Belec, Gagliolo, Gyomber, Bohinen, Obi, Di Tacchio, Zortea, Mikael, Ribery, Kastanos, Perotti, Mousset. 14:45

LINE-UP GENOA (4-2-3-1): Sirigu – Hefti, Maksimovic, Vanheusden, Vasquez – Sturaro, Badelj – Ekuban, Portanova, Yeboah – Destro. Available: Semper, Marchetti, Criscito, Masiello, Melegoni, Piccoli, Gudmundsson, Calafiori, Frendrup, Cambiaso, Rovella, Galdames. 15:03

On the last day, a draw for both: Genoa stopped Roma while Salernitana impacted against Spezia. 15:58

In the first leg 1 to 0 for the Campania region, thanks to Djuric’s goal. 15:57

The challenge will be directed by Mr. Marco Di Bello from the Brindisi section. At Var Banti. 15:54

The ” Ferraris ” match confronts the last teams in the ranking: rossoblu at 14 points, grenade at 11 points, with a match to recover. 15:51

Welcome to the Genoa-Salernitana live broadcast, valid for the 25th round of Serie A. 15:50