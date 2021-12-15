Sports

GENOA-SALERNITANA CUP ITALY LIVE MATCH 1-0 FINAL

90 + 4 ° Stay on Pianetagenoa1893.net for the whole post game, a goodnight from Alessandro Legnazzi

90 + 4 ° It’s over: Genoa-Salernitana 1-0. Grifone in the first knockout round of the Italian Cup which will be played in January against Milan

90 ° Four minutes of recovery

87 ° Goes out Hernani, H. Come in Touré, A.

83 ° Goes out Bogdan Come in Gyomber

83 ° Goes out Djuric Come in Gondo

76 ° Gol Ekuban, C. GOOOOL OF GENOA! FINALLY EKUBAN! Assist from Kallon who with his left foot puts it on Ekuban’s head who bags perhaps with the complicity of Di Tacchio: the important thing is that she entered, the match was destined for extra time. Great exultation for Ekuban, almost to tears: the whole team embraces him, even mister Shevchenko seems to melt on the bench

75 ° Goes out Kastanos Come in L. Coulibaly

65 ° Goes out Vergani Come in Simy

65 ° Goes out Schiavone Come in Obi

59 ° Goes out Right, M. Come in Kallon, Y.

59 ° Goes out Portanova, M. Come in Melegoni, F.

57 ° Warning Of Tacchio

56 ° Left by Di Tacchio, Semper thwarts the threat with a dive

52 ° Genoa snaps on the counterattack with Ekuban, Destro makes an excellent move but the former Trabzonspor decides to go on his own: horrifying shot from the edge, at least five meters to the side

46 ° Goes out Cambiaso, A. Come in Ghiglione, P. The left-back forced to leave prematurely due to an ankle problem: this is the legacy of the Italian Cup

46 ° 10:04 pm Start of the second half of Genoa-Salernitana

45 + 3 ° Interval: Genoa-Salernitana 0-0

45 + 2 ° Warning Vergani

45 ° Three minutes of recovery

38 ° Double goal ball for Salernitana that landed on Djuric’s head: Semper very good at foiling the goal with a double intervention of pure reactivity

38 ° Kastanos tries with his left but Semper closes at the near post

36 ° Corner kick given by Serra, very inaccurate in the first half: development at the far post where the Imperia Gagliolo delivers the ball to Semper

32 ° Warning Vasquez, J. Even the Mexican had been “pardoned” by Serra

20 ° Warning Galdames, P. Serious naivety, the former Velez remedies the yellow not even a minute after Serra’s clear warning

20 ° Changeso’s close cross for Destro who hits the far post but without giving any strength, saves Fiorillo

11 ° Mr. Colantuono was also warned for protests: previously he wanted the yellow for Vasquez after a touch of his hand

11 ° Warning Schiavone

9th Splendid cross from Cambiaso, long for everyone but not for Portanova who kicks first and Kastanos saves on the line: Genoa close to the advantage

7th Right heel that in his own half triggers the race of Cambiaso who arrives near the penalty area, opens for Hernani who touches on Sabelli and remedies a corner kick

3rd Shot from distance by Hernani, out abundantly

21:01 Teams in the field, everything is ready. Let’s go, have fun!

The formation of Genoa: minutes for Destro, starting shirt for Portanova, Cambiaso again from the first minute

The formation of Salernitana: mister Colantuono fielded Djuric, decisive in the championship match, Bogdan-Gagliolo the central pair

Good evening to all the rossoblù readers of Pianetagenoa1893.net and welcome to the live match of Genoa-Salernitana, sixteenth of the Italian Cup final: the most cordial greeting comes from Alessandro Legnazzi

