Genoa-Salernitana, probable formations: Sheva thinks of Kallon-Destro in attack

Toh, there is the Italian Cup. After the defeat in the derby and the dangerous position in the standings, Genoa is called to an important commitment: a match not to be underestimated the one with Salernitana (in the midst of the offers presented to the trustees: by the end of the year there must be a new buyer), given that the fans will not want to suffer the humiliations suffered a few years ago against Alessandria and Entella. Therefore, it is not a “fregantubo” match and the cup is not the “tournament of aunt Genoveffa” (as the great Rai commentator Aldo Giordani said): Shevchenko’s men are therefore called to a test of pride, passing the round, and then face Milan in the second round in January, go as it goes.

It is possible that the rossoblù coach will make a fairly consistent turnover in his 3-5-2, given that on Friday the Griffin will fly to Rome to face Lazio in the league. Sirigu should remain at rest: Semper could be deployed in the goal, the alternative is Marchetti. In defense, space for Biraschi and Bani, while Criscito could remain. On the right Sabelli, while on the left, Cambiaso should still be placed. In the median, missing the injured Rovella, Badelj should still be the director, flanked by Behrami and Portanova. In attack a possible novelty: Kallon, who could be paired with Destro, the only real striker able to score. Referee Serra kick-off at 21:00: over and out!



