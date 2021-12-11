Genoa-Sampdoria 1-3, the report cards: Gabbiadini and Caputo matadors of the derby, Destro happy note

Final result: Genoa-Sampdoria 1-3

GENOA

Sirigu 5 – Gabbiadini surprises him with an angled header, not well rejects Candreva’s conclusion at 2-0.

Vanheusden 5 – Shevchenko plays him on the pitch from the first minute in the match of matches. It has to do with the Sampdoria attack, it drops as the minutes pass. His deviation in the 3-0 was unfortunate. From 86 ‘Kallon sv

Masiello 5 – Carries out his task to lead the red and blue rearguard. He has his business with Caputo, not very reactive like all the defense on Sampdoria goals. From 57 ‘Vasquez 5.5 – Come in at a complicated moment, even he is not very sure.

Criscito 5.5 – Return to the field after the injury, play with the air you need in a derby. He risks at the end of the first half when he gives the ball to Candreva who creates the opportunity for Caputo, also imprecise on the second goal.

Ghiglione 5 – He pushes a little in the right lane, some difficulties when Augello pushes on his side, leaving space for the cross.

Hernani 4.5 – It does not help the offensive phase as it is inaccurate in the last step. Shadowy performance by the former Parma midfielder. From 74 ‘Portanova 6 – He’s busy on the offensive front.

Badelj 5 – It is often sought to trigger the action of the red and blue formation. Some inaccuracy when setting the maneuver.

Sturaro 5.5 – He is put under pressure by the Sampdoria midfield which appears more dynamic. He fights without sparing himself with the opponent on duty.

Changed 5 – First derby among professionals for the young product from Cantera rossoblu, Genoese and Genoa. Candreva and Bereszynski push hard, creating several headaches.

Pandev 5.5 – He bangs a lot on the Rossoblu attack front, but is caged by the Sampdoria rearguard which leaves him little space to strike as he knows.

Ekuban 4.5 – He fails to leave his mark, he feels the flicker by hitting the wall of the Sampdorian defense. Never dangerous in front of goal. From 57 ‘Right 6.5 – The only happy note in an evening to forget for the Griffin. Score the goal of hope with the house specialty: the header.

Andriy Shevchenko 5 – Fourth defeat in five games for the Ukrainian coach. Sliding of his team in the most important match. His Genoa wakes up only under 3-0.

SAMPDORIA

Audero 6 – Not guilty of Destro’s goal. Always present in the center of the area on high balls. Always chooses the right exit time.

Bereszynski 6.5 – Often overlaps on the right talking with Candreva trying to seize the bottom to go to the cross. Precise in defense. From 68 ‘Dragusin 6 – Great impact in the match. In any case, the race was flawless.

Yoshida 6.5 – He returns to the field from the first minute showing concentration from the first minutes by often playing ahead of the attacker on duty.

Colley 7 – It takes the physical fighting and snatching the ball from the feet of the Rossoblu players. Always precious for the defense of Roberto D’Aversa.

Augello 6.5 – He often accompanies the action by pushing hard on the left wing. Attentive to the bucks of Ghiglione on his side, precise in the advance.

Candreva 8 – Shot on the right wing but often focuses to start the ball and chain action. His assist for Gabbiadini’s goal and also a favorable 2-0 with an insidious diagonal. Hits the post in the second half. From 93 ‘Chabot sv

Ekdal 7 – Lowers often to initiate action from the rear. He fights without ever sparing himself in the middle of the field with the right tenacity that is needed in a derby.

Silva 6.5 – His touch on the ball is delicate but also decisive when there is a need to defend at the edge of his own penalty area. Provision of substance for the Portuguese.

Thorsby 7 – He often releases himself to try to make his centimeters bear fruit in the red and blue area. He runs a lot in the nerve center of the field. From 76 ‘Chabot sv

Caputo 7.5 – He fails the doubling ball by kicking high once he is face to face with Sirigu. He is forgiven by being in the right place at the right time by making the 2-0 tap-in.

Gabbiadini 8 – He’s the man of the derby. Third consecutive goal for the Sampdoria striker who unlocks the derby with a poisonous header that ends behind Sirigu. Then he scored his brace with Vanhuesden’s deflection. From 68 ‘Verre 6 – Enter with the right air showing himself on the counterattack.

Roberto D’Aversa 7 – In a complicated moment, his Sampdoria unleashed a performance of quality and character, taking home the derby of the Lanterna after two years of absence.