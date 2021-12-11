Sports

Genoa-Sampdoria, Duties stingy with yellow. The slow motion of Corriere Sport

Genoa-Sampdoria, Doveri makes no mistake at Ferraris. Correct decisions, but sip yellow: the slow motion of Corriere dello Sport

Race direction without particular difficulties, net of how complicated it is to manage the Derby della Lanterna: Genoa-Sampdoria it slips away quite fast. The vote of the Corriere dello Sport to Daniele Duties is 6.5 for the conduct of the match.

MATCH – «Duty managed to stay in control of a very physical and edgy derby. The referee tried to whistle only the most intense contacts, limiting disciplinary measures. Only Sturaro deserved a warning before the one he rightly received for the foul committed on the 45th to stop Verre’s action. Already in the 20th of the first half, the rossoblù had committed a foul on Ekdal on the edge of yellow and had repeated it on Augello in the 28th of the second half. Correction of the warning to Thorsby for a stomp on Vanheusden and the one to Ghiglione for simulation in the opposing area. Duties also rightly sanctions Chabot ».

REGULAR«Setting the 0-3 goal (Vanheusden own goal). Liberti had canceled for Caputo’s offside position, but the Var corrected the decision because number 10 was in a regular position ».

EKDAL HANDS«Duty sees well, it’s not hands in the box».

