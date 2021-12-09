Sports

Genoa-Sampdoria, probable formations: Criscito returns

Criscito’s penalty against Spezia (photo by Genoa CFC Tanopress)

And so we arrived at the derby della Lanterna, the most important match of the year which will be played tomorrow at 20.45. Genoa and Sampdoria arrive full of problems of various kinds, with not very comforting ranking positions: whoever wins is likely to raise, while whoever loses will remain in even more trouble. It will most likely be a race more decided than ever by psychophysical forces rather than by the technical-tactical aspect. It will be the first derby for Shevchenko: there is the precedent of Liverani who won 3-0 in his debut, could bring him luck.

The probable formations. The Ukrainian coach will almost certainly recover Criscito: the captain will be in defense with the other two experts Biraschi and Masiello to face Gabbiadini and Quagliarella. Midfield: Ghiglione on the right (against Verre), Cambiaso on the left (he will challenge Candreva). In the median a “weight” midfield is possible: Touré together with the recovered Badelj and Sturaro against the Sampdoria Thorsby and Ekdal. In attack, another recovery is possible: Destro who could form the offensive couple with Pandev. Kick-off of the referee Duties at 8.45 pm: over and out!


