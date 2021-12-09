Genoa-Sampdoria, the D’Aversa conference

On the moment of Sampdoria

“At the moment everything seems black but there is the will on my part is to see a little color. The first reflection is to the president Massimo Ferrero and I hope this situation will be resolved quickly. The second I want to do for Sampdoria , intended as a club. These days they are showing compactness and of this I am really proud to be the manager of Sampdoria. The third is for the team. We know the importance of the derby, a game that should not be played but won. We have to go out on the pitch and be protagonists. We have a great opportunity, we must have the determination to make the club’s history. The latest is for fans. There will be a need for unity and in colors. Not only on the streets but also in the stadium. We are in a storm but everyone has to take an oar “.

On the squad

“We will have to do some evaluations. Some players are not at their best but some evaluation we will do it tomorrow“.

On Genoa

“I don’t like going into other people’s houses. As for the tactical aspect, even if tomorrow is a game where everything else counts, it is a team that with the arrival of Shevchenko plays with a 5-3-2 but we have to think about ourselves. The difficulties, if they have them, we will see them tomorrow evening. In their preparations for the match there is always the emphasis that they lack players, but we have never looked for excuses. We never did. Due to the fact that they will play at home they will most likely start strong but I don’t remember a team waiting in the derby. We have to think about ourselves and we are aware of how we want to take the field for a full result. “