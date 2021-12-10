Genoa-Sampdoria, the official formations
Everything is ready for Genoa-Sampdoria, the derby of the Lanterna, which will open the 17th day of the Serie A championship. Shevchenko recovers Mattia Destro and Domenico Criscito, but only the second starts from 1 ‘, while D’Aversa tries not to think about the corporate vicissitudes and what happened to the former president Ferrero; challenge between two teams looking for precious points with a view to salvation, below the official line-ups of Genoa-Sampdoria.
GENOA: Sirigu; Vanheusden, Masiello, Criscito; Ghiglione, Sturaro, Badelj, Hernani, Cambiaso; Ekuban, Pandev. All .: Shevchenko.
SAMPDORIA: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Silva, Ekdal, Thorsby; Gabbiadini, Caputo. Coach: D’Aversa.
17th day of Serie A, where you can watch the live TV of Genoa-Sampdoria
Live TV from Genoa-Sampdoria will be broadcast on Dazn. The live broadcast from Marassi will start at 8.45pm.
We also remind you that the Genoa-Sampdoria match will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.