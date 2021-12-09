Genoa-Sampdoria, the statements of D’Aversa and Shevchenko

On the eve of the derby from the Sampdoria coach a thought for Ferrero: “I have esteem for him, I hope everything will be resolved”. And the Ukrainian: “I expect the support of our fans”

Genoa awaits the derby of the Lanterna. Tomorrow evening, at 8.45 pm, Genoa and Sampdoria will open the seventeenth day of Serie A. An important match for the specific weight that the derby always has, but also for the future of Roberto D’Aversa, questioned several times during this season. “At the moment everything seems black but there is the will on my part to see things in color” says the Sampdoria coach. A reflection on Massimo Ferrero’s situation cannot also be missing: “I have professional and human esteem for him, and I hope that this situation will be resolved quickly”.

The importance of the derby – “My second reflection is for Sampdoria. In these days we are showing solidarity and I am really proud to be the coach of this team – he continues – We know the importance of the derby, a match that should not be played but won. our fans, we are in a storm but everyone has to take an oar. It is a difficult moment, we will come out together and we must start by winning the derby “, D’Aversa’s thoughts on a challenge that can really address – in a positive way or negative – his future.

Criscito and Destro are back – The first derby of the Lanterna, on the other hand, for Sheva: “I expect a very hot, intense match, with great spirit and condition, with great courage. I expect great support from the fans. They give us hope and desire to go forward, to fight and win games “. And the very good news at Genoa concerns the recoveries of two fundamental pawns, namely the captain Criscito and the striker Destro: “It was a positive week, Criscito and Destro are back with us. Criscito is much further ahead and we evaluate his situation today. , also Destro trains with us, we hope they are both ready “.

