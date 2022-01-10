Genoa, Sheva remains on the bench for now. Exemption is always possible

You navigate on sight. But, for now, Andriy Shevchenko remains in the saddle at the helm of Genoa, probably at least until the eighth of the Italian Cup scheduled for Thursday night at San Siro against Milan. Where, on the bench, the deputy Mauro Tassotti could still sit, if the Ukrainian technician did not negativize himself in time from the new positivity to Covid-19. A meeting between ownership and management was held today, from which emerged the idea of ​​carefully evaluating the situation in the next few hours before making a final decision. Under contract remain Davide Ballardini and Rolando Maran, both bound until June with the Grifone.