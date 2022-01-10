Genoa, Sheva remains on the bench for now. Exemption is always possible
Today a meeting between ownership and management was held to assess the crisis. Davide Ballardini and Rolando Maran remain on the payroll, both bound until June
You navigate on sight. But, for now, Andriy Shevchenko remains in the saddle at the helm of Genoa, probably at least until the eighth of the Italian Cup scheduled for Thursday night at San Siro against Milan. Where, on the bench, the deputy Mauro Tassotti could still sit, if the Ukrainian technician did not negativize himself in time from the new positivity to Covid-19. A meeting between ownership and management was held today, from which emerged the idea of carefully evaluating the situation in the next few hours before making a final decision. Under contract remain Davide Ballardini and Rolando Maran, both bound until June with the Grifone.
Internal solution
–
In the event of an internal rotation, the second – also a candidate for the Spezia bench, at least before the convincing victory of Thiago Motta over the Grifone, last night in Marassi, who has thus secured his position – could be the favorite. But, also considering the new technical direction of the German manager Johannes Spors, and his more global vision of football, possible new names cannot be excluded. In short, no hasty decision: American property first of all wants to analyze all aspects of the crisis, going beyond the aspect of results.
January 10, 2022 (change January 10, 2022 | 16:57)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED