Sports

Genoa, Shevchenko and Criscito positive at Covid

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Criscito on the pitch during Genoa-Atalanta

Valerio Arrichiello

December 28, 2021

Genoa – Genoa coach Andriy Shevchenko and captain Domenico Criscito tested positive at Covid after a molecular test carried out on December 27th. The company communicates it. “The other team members already tested are negative – reads the note – The Club immediately informed the competent health authorities and applied all the procedures provided for by the regulations in force to combat the pandemic”.

Genoa training will resume on 29 December, to lead the team will be the second manager Mauro Tassotti.

Mimmo Criscito (who became a father for the third time last Sunday) left a comment on Instagram: “After children, wife and nanny. He couldn’t let me escape too: damn Covid. After having been positive a year ago and after taking two doses of the vaccine, he is back to bother me ”.

Unlimited access to all site content

€ 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

almost obligatory choices for Pioli. Kessie and Messias towards the bench

3 weeks ago

from Dybala to Correa and Lautaro in 9 from Serie A

November 4, 2021

Horner: “We are a better team than Mercedes” – F1 Team – Formula 1

November 29, 2021

Atp Finals, here are the groups: who does Berrettini play with?

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button