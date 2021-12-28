Genoa, Shevchenko and Criscito positive at Covid

Genoa – Genoa coach Andriy Shevchenko and captain Domenico Criscito tested positive at Covid after a molecular test carried out on December 27th. The company communicates it. “The other team members already tested are negative – reads the note – The Club immediately informed the competent health authorities and applied all the procedures provided for by the regulations in force to combat the pandemic”.

Genoa training will resume on 29 December, to lead the team will be the second manager Mauro Tassotti.

Mimmo Criscito (who became a father for the third time last Sunday) left a comment on Instagram: “After children, wife and nanny. He couldn’t let me escape too: damn Covid. After having been positive a year ago and after taking two doses of the vaccine, he is back to bother me ”.

