Genoa, Shevchenko at risk of exemption: two names ready to replace him | Market

The challenge-salvation lost this evening against Spezia could be very expensive Andriy Shevchenko. The position of the Ukrainian technician, who with the Levantines was unable to sit on the bench due to a molecular swab that revealed his re-positivity to Covid from which he seemed healed a few days ago, would in fact be strongly in the balance.

THE TWO NAMES – According to what he says TeleNord, the rossoblù management would be pondering the opportunity to proceed with a change at the helm of the team. Genoa currently has two other technicians on the payroll, Rolando Maran and Davide Ballardini, the latter replaced by Shevchenko no later than two months ago. And one of them could be entrusted with the bench of the oldest club in Italy.

THE CONFIRMATION OF ZANGRILLO – Sensations, those of a possible exemption of Shevchenko and, also supported by the words expressed by the rossoblu president Alberto Zangrillo to the Sky Sport microphones: “When something is wrong with the ward, we don’t kill the head physician. We are all up for discussion, I am the first. The analysis of the difficult moment concerns everyone, therefore also the coach and the players. All of us.“.

