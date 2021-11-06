Genoa, Shevchenko new coach: Ballardini towards the exemption
After a new unconvincing draw (2-2 at Empoli), Genoa is seriously thinking of change coach. There Ballardini’s bench is less and less safe and the new ownership of the Grifone would already have an important name in mind to relaunch its season (and not only): it is that of Andriy Shevchenko, the former Milan star and former coach of the Ukrainian national team, free since last July after the experience at Euro 2020 which ended in the quarter-finals. The Genoa is serious: i first contacts have already been initiated it’s a proposal has already been submitted to Shevchenko, which on the plate has a two-year contract offer with option for the third. It is therefore a long-term project. Ambitious and fascinating, both for Genoa and for Shevchenko, who had decided to leave the role of coach of his national team to wait for the long-awaited call from a club. The moment seems to have now arrived, in Italy which has always said to be like his second home and which is now ready to welcome him back.
Sheva at Genoa: the career as a coach
A few days after announcing his retirement as a player (at the end of the 2012 European Championship), ad Andriy Shevchenko the bench of the Ukrainian national team was immediately proposed: “Too soon, it would be a hasty choice“, he will say, without going further, aware that he does not feel ready yet. He will be four years later, when he becomes Ukraine coach and will remain so for the next five years, for a path that speaks of 25 wins, 13 draws, 14 defeats, 71 goals scored and 62 conceded in 62 games, and a points average of 1.69. At the end of Euro 2020, concluded in the quarter-finals (eliminated by England, future finalist), Sheva had decided to close with the experience as coach. “Now I would like to coach a club“, he had said in the summer. Now the opportunity seems to come.