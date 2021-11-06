Genoa, Shevchenko new coach: Ballardini towards the exemption

After a new unconvincing draw (2-2 at Empoli), Genoa is seriously thinking of change coach. There Ballardini’s bench is less and less safe and the new ownership of the Grifone would already have an important name in mind to relaunch its season (and not only): it is that of Andriy Shevchenko, the former Milan star and former coach of the Ukrainian national team, free since last July after the experience at Euro 2020 which ended in the quarter-finals. The Genoa is serious: i first contacts have already been initiated it’s a proposal has already been submitted to Shevchenko, which on the plate has a two-year contract offer with option for the third. It is therefore a long-term project. Ambitious and fascinating, both for Genoa and for Shevchenko, who had decided to leave the role of coach of his national team to wait for the long-awaited call from a club. The moment seems to have now arrived, in Italy which has always said to be like his second home and which is now ready to welcome him back.