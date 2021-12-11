Genoa, Shevchenko: “Saving yourself will be like winning the Champions League”

Complicated moment for Genoa who lost the derby with Sampdoria and now the ranking is worrying for the Grifone. The Rossoblu ‘coach Andriy Shevchenko analyzed the match on DAZN’s microphones: “I am disappointed to have lost the derby but also because we were hoping to have a good match. We coldly conceded the Sampdoria goal that put the derby on the rise. The team was not brilliant in the first half and also weighs the goal given to the opponents. In the second half there was a reaction but you need to have more courage and make sure you start and finish the games well. After 5 matches I didn’t think I would find these difficulties but the calendar didn’t help us and then I so many players are missing. With the return of Criscito and Destro we have found more quality, now I hope to have other players left out due to injuries available. Let’s look forward since there are many games to play and we want to stay in Serie A, saving will win the Champions League. I also tried tactically to change something tonight, but the characteristics of the players force me in some cases not to upset the set-up so much. I told the team at the end and race to raise your head. With work we will be able to find the right path. I bring home the reaction seen in the second half with the boys who tried to change the outcome of the match. We need to be more confident and move forward. The property promised reinforcements in January and this is a good sign for the fans who went home disappointed tonight. “