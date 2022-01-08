Sports

Genoa-Spezia, the probable formations: Melegoni favored over Sturaro

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

Melegoni leads the ball (photo by Genoa CFC Tanopress)

We publish below the probable formations of Pianetagenoa1893.net from Genoa-Spezia, second day of the second round. Pending the outcome of the last round of the pads, both clubs have not yet communicated the squad list.

Defence – Mister Shevchenko recovers Criscito from Covid but Vasquez will play again on the center-left: they complete the department in front of Sirigu, Vanheusden and Bani in the center.

Midfield – A runoff for Genoa: between Melegoni and Sturaro he should be the first to receive a starting shirt as a half-winger, in addition to Portanova. Badelj again in front of the defense, on the wings Hefti, convincing in Sassuolo, and Cambiaso.

Attack – Officialized the last Yeboah graft from Sturm Graz, the offensive line of the Grifone will include the use of Destro with Pandev favored over Caicedo.

Genoa (3-5-2) – Sirigu; Vanheusden, Bani, Vasquez; Hefti, Melegoni, Badelj, Portanova, Cambiaso; Right, Pandev – Coach Shevchenko

Spice (3-5-2) – Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Bear, Major, Hall, Batons, Green; Strelec, Gyasi – Hugeux assistant coach


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Benzema sentenced to one year in prison for the Sextape case

November 24, 2021

Juventus-Napoli, Allegri: ‘We have one point more than the first leg’

2 days ago

Grillitsch and that confidence in friends, Rome closer?

2 weeks ago

GdS – Serie A, very open championship fight: Juve absent. To exalt Inter would be …

December 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button