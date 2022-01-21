Genoa, the German duo Blessin-Spors for the goal of salvation

Point and head. Now it is Spors, and only Spors, who implement the Genoa guidelines which must aim exclusively at the point, without any more unprecedented flights in the clouds which, moreover, do not belong to the pragmatism of the Genoese. As has been the case with amazing regularity for six years, salvation is a goal as difficult to achieve as it is stimulating for a coach like Alexander Blessin, no double and accent on the last voice, which yesterday presented itself to the penultimate team in the standings, and back from an inglorious 6-0, with emotional impetus overflowing even from the stillness of the shots of the photographer Tano Pecoraro. The Spors-Blessin duo, from land of Baden-Württemerg, wants to give courage to a terrified team that feels in B, and by logical consequence thinks and plays worse than a newly promoted, to the point that he uncorked bottles of sparkling wine for not having taken them from some opponents rather than not having them save.

Genoa must make up for a delay of three months, it is useless to look too far back at such serious mistakes that not even amateurs commit. What a topic to choose first Shevchenko of the Vitesse general manager, what naivety to have pursued the prestige and internationality of the surname instead of the mess (between youth and professionals Blessin has been training for ten years): to call to coach a former great champion, although a neophyte of profession, can lead to the risk that once the general situation has worsened, it pays more attention to the protection of the integrity of the good name than to the prompt exit from the squall of the team. Football is also about minimizing losses and probably Shevchenko, unlike his predecessor Ballardini, has succeeded. Spors had the first stroke of luck with the refusal of Labbadia, an antique piece that if it had not been for the play-off handhold would not have prevented the relegation of German giants such as Hamburg and Wolfsburg.

So let the general manager Spors smile, if he too feels like it, because in Mr. Blessin he has found a man and a professional ready to accept “in just twenty-four hours” an assignment-proof of courage that other colleagues, with more curriculum, have declined or subjected to inexhaustible conditions during the month of January. Thanks to the rethinking of Labbadia which took place after having seen the slaughter of the Franks, the Genoa club lost two if not three market days: it is a dilapidated life for a club forced to insert reinforcements in every department with particular diligence. At least three of them will arrive in Genoa within the next ten days, making their debut after the break, as well as other players already present in the team will greet Genoa not before, however, Blessin’s debut against Udinese in a delicate match that will decide a large part of the fate of the sprinting salvation. Point and head.



