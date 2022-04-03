Genoa, the mega-gym of 650 square meters inaugurated at Bagni Lido

Genoa – An important day for the Lido di Genova, the seaside resort in Corso Italia which is also the largest establishment in Europe. Today the new Lido Fitness gym was inaugurated and to present the innovations that will characterize the 2022 summer season. The new spaces are developed on two levels and extend over 650 square meters.

Renovation works have occupied the plant for almost a year. In this period of time, the structural support part of Corso Italia, severely damaged by water infiltrations and by the passing of the years, was also substantially consolidated. The rehabilitation was possible thanks to the intervention of the Municipality of Genoa. The scheduled courses will be both indoor and outdoor in order to take advantage of the splendid location and at the same time comply with anti-Covid measures. In the summer season the offer will be integrated with water activities and swimming, aquabike and aqua training courses.

Starting at ten in the morning it will be possible to try the equipment followed by the staff of the structure. Open doors, therefore, and the possibility of having an experience of group cycling, pilates, fit boxing, tone up and more. Booking on 353 4043054 will be essential to benefit from a free trial lesson. “The investment choices and the interventions that have been carried out have always been conceived with the aim of definitively renovating the artifacts and offering their users safe and pleasant spaces” commented the sole director Carlo Pittaluga. “With the refurbishment of the gym we have completed another important project for the recovery of the area.”