Genoa, the new coach is Alexander Blessin: he comes from Oostende

The Genoa found the new coach and announced him on their official channels. Rossoblù arrived on the bench Alexander Blessin, who until last day had coached Oostende, a Belgian Serie A club.

Blessin arrives at Genoa after the rossoblù have paid the termination clause, which had been included in the manager’s contract in the summer after he signed the renewal, as explained by the Belgian club in an official statement. This is a profile that Spors knows well, given that the two had worked together for years at Leipzig where Blessin had coached the Under 17 and Under 19 teams.

After the experiences in the youth academy of the German club, in July 2020 the coach moved to Belgium at Oostende.

In his first season he immediately impressed everyone. Blessin and his team finished fifth in the Jupiler League, which is the best result achieved by the club in its history (on par with the 2014/15 season).

This year, however, Oostende had encountered some more difficulties than in the past year.

Blessin greets Oostende

Before leaving Oostende, Blessin also greeted the Belgian club: “It all happened so fast. In 24 hours this case was solved, for me it is still difficult to carry out. As the transfer was not yet finalized, I was not physically able to greet the players even after training. I will definitely contact them to do so. I will miss them enormously as the fans, who have always supported me for better or for worse. I’m sorry we played our best season without them. Genoa is an opportunity that I could not refuse. They are a historic club in Serie A and they offered me a long-term project. This is a big step forward in my career, but I will always be grateful to Ostende for the opportunity I have had here. I – and my family too – have always felt at home and I will miss everyone terribly“.

The press release from Genoa

Welcome mister Blessin!

Alexander Blessin is the new Genoa coach and has signed a contract until June 2024. Blessin has coached for Red Bull Leipzig and KV Oostende, a club in the Belgian top flight.

Genoa Cfc and 777 Partners wish Mr. Blessin good work