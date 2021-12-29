Genoa transfer market, double reinforcement in attack for Shevchenko
Genoa is looking for reinforcements in attack. Mattia Destro is back at his disposal but his score alone is not enough: Caicedo is tormented by physical troubles and could say hello, Pandev cannot guarantee too long a playing time and the various Ekuban, Kallon, Buksa and Bianchi do not have enough experience to give a consistent hand to the Griffin. For this reason, for Shevchenko’s 3-5-2, two new attacking faces could arrive in the coming weeks.
Children at Genoa, figures and details
Genoa presented an offer to Atalanta for Roberto Piccoli. In the last few hours the rossoblù have overtaken Empoli and Monza and would seem ready to definitively sink the blow to close the deal. After 1 goal in 10 appearances in this first part of the season, the young 2001 forward of the orobici is pushing to go away on loan to play with greater continuity until the end of the season. Piccoli’s idea would be to stay in Serie A, in a club a little more important than Spezia, where he played last year: the white smoke is not far off.
Genoa, is Miranchuk coming too?
But Piccoli is not the only goal: Genoa also wants to take Miranchuk from Atalanta. Used with a dropper by Gasperini this season, so far for the Russian attacking midfielder just 10 league appearances of which only four as a starter: emblematic figures that pave the way for his farewell. Verona are a serious and concrete suitor, but Genoa are in the fast lane. The only real obstacle concerns the timing: with Boga who will not be able to play for Gasperini for the entire duration of the Africa Cup of Nations, the idea of the Goddess would be to let Miranchuk leave only at the end of January. Will the Ligurians be willing to accept this compromise in order to welcome him in pink?