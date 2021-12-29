Genoa transfer market, double reinforcement in attack for Shevchenko

Genoa, is Miranchuk coming too?

But Piccoli is not the only goal: Genoa also wants to take Miranchuk from Atalanta. Used with a dropper by Gasperini this season, so far for the Russian attacking midfielder just 10 league appearances of which only four as a starter: emblematic figures that pave the way for his farewell. Verona are a serious and concrete pretender, but Genoa are in the fast lane. The only real obstacle concerns the timing: with Boga who will not be able to play for Gasperini for the entire duration of the Africa Cup of Nations, the idea of ​​the Goddess would be to let Miranchuk leave only at the end of January. Will the Ligurians be willing to accept this compromise in order to welcome him in pink?