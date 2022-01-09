Genoa transfer market, Holse and Linthorst proposed: the two profiles

On the day that Kelvin Yeboah underwent medical examinations and signed the contract thus officially becoming a new player of the Genoa, the transfer team approaches the salvation challenge against Spezia without bowing his head, concentrating on incoming and outgoing operations. After placing two grafts in defense, after the announcement of the first attacker, the magnifying glass remains on the midfield, on players capable of reversing the action and reinforcing the department.

If Yeboah represented the most profitable transfer in the history of the club for Sturm Graz, there are also some possible low-cost solutions at home. In the past few hours, two profiles have been proposed, respectively from Norway and the United Arab Emirates: the first is Carlo Holse, offensive winger of Rosenborg who grew up in Copenhagen. Agile and short, he has an excellent foot and a lot of inventiveness: “I don’t want to end my career at Rosenborg – said the 22-year-old Dane recently – I think everyone knows. I have to take a right step forward ”. The second is the midfielder Evert Linthorst, grew up in the cantera of PSV and considered among the best Dutch prospects between 2018 and 2019. Son of art, he made his debut at a very young age in the Eredivisie, where he already boasts about fifty appearances despite being a class of 2000. A year ago he flew a bit of a surprise at Ittihad Kalba, finding little luck. Fortunately, he would now like to look again in Europe. Two proposals, Linthorst and Holse, to be discarded or carried out in parallel with more important and expensive operations.

In the meantime, he presented himself in Florence Kzrysztof Piatek: “I don’t want to talk much about Genoa – declared at the press conference – There is my heart, but I am here and I am very happy. I really want to prove my worth. This is a great project and the team plays truly attacking football. For me it’s important“. Sporting director Pradé admits: “He had other things started in a conclusive way, but it was important to take him and we are very happy. It was an underground operation that we have been on all the holidays. The opportunity to take him happened, he came to Italy a few days: we met him with Barone and we saw his determination in choosing us ”.