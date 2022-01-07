Sports

Genoa transfer market, Yeboah taken: figures and details of the deal

Genoa was looking for a striker and in these moments it would seem to have closed the negotiations for the arrival of Kelvin Yeboah. The young Italian comes from Sturm Graz, these are all the details.

Genoa transfer market: Yeboah taken

As reported by Sky Sports in these minutes, it was concluded the deal that will bring the young Kelvin Yeboah to wear the Genoa shirt until the end of this season. Born in 2000, of Ghanaian origins but of Italian nationality, the former Monza, Novara and Gozzano arrives permanently from Sturm Graz.

After 11 goals in 18 games this season, he arrives at Genoa for the sum of 6.5 million euros. Not exactly quick for a team like Genoa, but determined to renew their attacking pool, adding freshness and youth and offering Shevchenko interpreters that are really useful for his game plan.

Useful both as a second striker and as a center forward, he will be able to calmly support Destro if he decides to continue playing with the two strikers, or be the winner in the event of a 4-3-3. The certainty is that he will be used a lot anyway: strongly desired by the new management, as it could also happen for Hefti and Ostigard, we expect to see him often on the pitch from here until the end of the season.

