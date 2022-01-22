Genoa – Udinese: 0-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

That’s all for the Genoa-Udinese live broadcast. Have a good day. 16:58

In the standings, Genoa rises to 13 points, to -5 from Venezia which has two games less; Udinese reaches 24. Now comes the break, we return to the field on 6 February. 16:58

The match between Genoa and Udinese ends with white nets, same result as the first leg. The rossoblu have come close to scoring on several occasions but have not materialized. The bianconeri played on the defensive, taking home a good point. Expelled Changed in the final. 16:56

90 ‘+ 5’ IT’S OVER! GENOA-UDINESE 0-0! Expelled Changed in the 79th minute. 16:53

90 ‘+ 3’ Foul on Udogie, guests in the opponent’s half. 16:51

90 ‘+ 2’ Genoa does not give up, despite the numerical inferiority: Hefti sinks, Nuytinck takes refuge for a corner. 16:51

90 ‘+ 1’ THIRD CHANGE IN THE UDINESE: Jajalo enters, Arslan exits. 16:49

90 ‘ Four minutes of recovery. 16:49

88 ‘ Hosts attack, Sturaro’s cross-shot deflected in a corner kick. 16:47

87 ‘ PROTESTS OF GENOA! Vanheusden slips into the area and complains of contact with Arslan: Doveri does not whistle the penalty. The Var does not intervene, confirming the impression of the Roman whistle. 16:46

86 ‘ PEREZ WARN: Do it on Yeboah. 16:44

84 ‘ THIRD CHANGE IN THE UDINESE: Calafiori enters, Ekuban exits. 16:43

83 ‘ Success’s insidious ball in the area, Yeboah is well positioned and wards off the threat. 16:42

82 ‘ Corner kick for Udinese. 16:40

80 ‘ Genoa in ten men in the final match, Blessin calls Yeboah to a position of greater coverage. 16:41

79 ‘ AMONITO CAMBIASO: tactical foul to stop an opponent’s restart. 17:24

79 ‘ EXPELLED CHANGED! Duties pulls out the red card. The number 50 has probably uttered a few words too many towards the referee. 16:40

78 ‘ Punishment for Genoa, Perez’s touch in advance on Bani: ball for a corner. 16:36

77 ‘ Ekuban left from outside the box, Perez rejected. 16:35

75 ‘ A quarter of an hour at 90 ‘. 16:34

73 ‘ WARNINGS PORTANOVA: heated spirits with Arslan. 16:33

73 ‘ WARNINGS ARSLAN: heated spirits with Portanova. 16:33

73 ‘ SECOND CHANGE IN THE UDINESE: Success enters, Beto exits. 16:32

72 ‘ DEULOFEU WARNINGS: Do it on Yeboah. He was wary. 16:30

71 ‘ Molina stopped irregularly by Cambiaso. 16:29

69 ‘ Yeboah kicks with his left, Silvestri rejects on Portanova, who sends high: all useless, there was offside. 16:28

68 ‘ FIRST CHANGE IN UDINESE: Udogie enters, Soppy comes out. 16:27

67 ‘ SECOND CHANGE IN GENOA: Caicedo enters, Destro exits. 16:26

66 ‘ Corner for Genoa. 16:24

64 ‘ Sturaro’s insidious cross, Silvestri barely touches but Destro doesn’t hook to finish on the net. 16:23

62 ‘ Shot in the face suffered by Sturaro: risk for Makengo, already warned. 16:21

61 ‘ Badelj vertically for Ekuban, volley countered by Perez. Then the action ends with a weak header from Destro on the back. 16:21

59 ‘ A little wide arm of Destro in the aerial contrast with Walace, punishment for the bianconeri. 16:17

57 ‘ Blessin gives directions to Yeboah while Cioffi studies possible counter moves. 16:16

55 ‘ WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY FOR GENOA! Great tear from Sturaro who serves Portanova in the center of the area, right out! 16:15

55 ‘ FIRST CHANGE IN GENOA: Cambiaso enters, Vasquez leaves. 16:14

53 ‘ Melee in the Udinese area, foul charge against Silvestri. 16:11

52 ‘ Conclusion of Portanova deflected for a corner. 16:10

51 ‘ Right steals the ball from Nuytinck, a clash with Becao at the edge of the area: everything is regular for Duties. 16:10

50 ‘ Quick restart of the rossoblu with Ekuban serving Yeboah, Becao intervenes with an excellent choice of timing. 16:09

49 ‘ Nice action between Molina and Deulofeu, Hefti closes carefully at the far post. 16:08

48 ‘ Whistled a foul against Ekuban on Makengo, protests by the hosts. 16:07

47 ‘ Forcing hosts, Yeboah closed by Soppy at the time of the conclusion. 16:06

46 ‘ No changes during the interval. 16:04

46 ‘ THE SECOND HALF OF GENOA-UDINESE BEGINS! It starts from the result of 0-0. 16:04

Teams in the locker room: Blessin could insert Pandev and Caicedo while Cioffi has Nestorovski and Pussetto at his disposal. 15:53

Draw with white goals at the interval at the ” Ferraris ”: Genoa started strong, touching the goal with Yeboah, who committed Silvestri; Udinese showed up a few times near Sirigu, despite the resourcefulness of Deulofeu. 15:51

45 ‘+ 1’ END OF FIRST TIME! GENOA-UDINESE 0-0. 15:48

45 ‘ One minute of recovery. 15:46

43 ‘ Punishment for Genoa: Vasquez comes in tow at the far post, a conclusion on the left fly that goes off on the outside of the net. 15:45

41 ‘ Nuytinck is well positioned on Portanova’s cross from the right and free to head. 15:42

40 ‘ MAKENGO WARNINGS: conspicuous retention on Ekuban. 15:41

39 ‘ STURARO WARNINGS: do it on Makengo. 15:40

38 ‘ A few too many phrasing errors in the last few minutes. 15:39

36 ‘ Vanheusden prevents Makengo from reaching the sphere. 15:37

34 ‘ Becao’s slide that rebounds the ball on Yeboah, a throw-in for Silvestri. 15:36

34 ‘ Walace opposes Hefti, who has sprinted forward in the right lane. 15:35

31 ‘ RIGHT! Yeboah’s low shot from the left, Ekuban smoothes the ball that reaches Destro: left ‘dirty’ walled. 15:33

29 ‘ The Juventus striker number 10 shoots directly towards the goal, Sirigu smanaccia and avoids worse troubles. 15:30

28 ‘ Portanova contrasts Deulofeu, the ball ends in a corner kick. 15:29

26 ‘ Withholding of Arslan on Yeboah in the half of the field of Genoa. 15:29

25 ‘ Defensive intervention by Vanheusden with a great choice of time, Deulofeu stopped. 15:26

23 ‘ Half of the first part of the time, partial unchanged on 0 to 0. 15:25

22 ‘ Slalom by Deulofeu who enters the area but then the ball stretches on Bani’s closure. 15:25

21 ‘ Ekuban launched by Badelj, Molina closes it diagonally. 15:24

19 ‘ Sirigu must accelerate the race on Bani’s back pass to postpone the ball and avoid the corner at Udinese. 15:22

18 ‘ After the start of the Genoa brand, the match in the last minutes is in greater balance. 15:20

16 ‘ Yeboah, mistake under the door! On Sturaro’s cross, the attacker controls badly, all alone in front of Silvestri. 15:18

15 ‘ Exit of Sirigu, ahead of Deulofeu. 15:16

13 ‘ Foul by Deulofeu in attack, pushed against Bani. 15:14

11 ‘ Arslan enters behind Vasquez but Molina’s suggestion ends beyond the baseline. 15:12

10 ‘ Launch from the rear for Beto, ball too deep. 15:11

8 ‘ Sturaro’s tense cross, Nuytinck’s header to clear the area. 15:09

6 ‘ Corner kick won by Vanheusden, countered by Soppy. 15:08

5 ‘ Hosts on the attack, one more shot from the flag for the Ligurian team. 15:06

4 ‘ Game stopped, Sturaro suffered a blow to the head: the former Juventus is still able to continue. 15:05

3 ‘ GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR GENOA! On the developments of the corner kick, Ekuban commits Silvestri, who overcomes on the rebound, rejecting Yeboah’s tap-in. 15:05

2′ Ekuban, served in depth, kicks first intention: right deflected for a corner by Nuytinck. 15:03

1 ‘ GENOA-UDINESE BEGINS! First ball played by Arslan. 15:01

Teams in the field under the orders of Duties: hosts in red and blue shirts, guests in black and white shirts. 14:57

Last minute news in the Friulian house: Soppy takes over Udogie, who accused a problem and goes to the bench. 15:01

The heating phases are over. The race will start in a few minutes. 14:55

Blessin loses Ostigard and Rovella: space for Bani with Hefti on the right and Badelj in midfield; in attack space to the trident with Destro central point. Cioffi has no Pereyra available; Beto-Deulofeu attack tandem, Molina and Udogie outside. 14:21

LINE-UP UDINESE (3-5-2): Silvestri – Becao, Nuytinck, Perez – Molina, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Soppy – Beto, Deulofeu. Available: Santurro, Mari ‘, Zeegelaar, Jajalo, Udogie, Samardzic, Pussetto, Pinzi, Success, Nestorovski, Ianesi, Piana.15:02

LINE-UP GENOA (4-3-3): Sirigu – Hefti, Bani, Vanheusden, Vasquez – Portanova, Badelj, Sturaro – Ekuban, Destro, Yeboah. Available: Semper, Marchetti, Maksimovic, Masiello, Melegoni, Calafiori, Cambiaso, Buksa, Pandev, Caicedo, Galdames. 15:56

The challenge will be refereed by Mr. Daniele Doveri from Rome. At the Var Di Paolo. 14:06

Exonerated Shevchenko, the new ownership of the Griffin has decided to entrust the bench to Alexander Blessin, German coach former Ostend. 14:04

The ” Ferraris ” match pits the hosts, penultimate with 12 points, in front of the guests, who are seven points away from the relegation zone with 23 points won and a game to recover. 14:01

Welcome to the Genoa-Udinese live match, valid for the 23rd round of Serie A. 14:00