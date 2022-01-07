Business

Genoa: vaccine obligation for over 50s, queue for direct access at the San Benigno hub and protests from those who were booked

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

The queue at the San Benigno hub (photo Balostro)

emanuele rossi

07 January 2022

Genoa – The vaccination hub of the Sala Chiamata di San Benigno in Genoa was stormed this morning by dozens of people who showed up in direct access, without booking, to receive the first dose. A first effect of the compulsory vaccination for over 50s introduced by the government. This has led to queues and long waits – with related protests – for those who had instead booked the booster dose in the morning. And the ASL had to block access and quota them.

“The system is under very high pressure and to guarantee all the services there has been a decline in the number of doctors that we can use in the vaccination hubs – explains Giacomo Zappa, director of the Asl3 vaccination center – this morning there was actually an increase in accesses and a consequent slowdown. I have made arrangements to regulate accesses in order to do not penalize those who have booked“. Quieter situation, however, at least in the morning, at the hub of the Youth Theater in via Cesarea.

Unlimited access to all site content

€ 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

458 thousand hires in January 2022

2 days ago

a bad surprise – Libero Quotidiano

November 23, 2021

Bags, the Befana rally continues. At Piazza Affari Iveco slows the fall

3 days ago

3 Metaverse Actions That Could Make You Wealthier in 2022

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button