Genoa: vaccine obligation for over 50s, queue for direct access at the San Benigno hub and protests from those who were booked

Genoa – The vaccination hub of the Sala Chiamata di San Benigno in Genoa was stormed this morning by dozens of people who showed up in direct access, without booking, to receive the first dose. A first effect of the compulsory vaccination for over 50s introduced by the government. This has led to queues and long waits – with related protests – for those who had instead booked the booster dose in the morning. And the ASL had to block access and quota them.

“The system is under very high pressure and to guarantee all the services there has been a decline in the number of doctors that we can use in the vaccination hubs – explains Giacomo Zappa, director of the Asl3 vaccination center – this morning there was actually an increase in accesses and a consequent slowdown. I have made arrangements to regulate accesses in order to do not penalize those who have booked“. Quieter situation, however, at least in the morning, at the hub of the Youth Theater in via Cesarea.