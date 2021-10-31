Sports

Genoa-Venice, the official formations: Destro-Pandev from 1 ‘, Zanetti relies on Okereke

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

Important challenge for the lower part of the ranking, Genoa And Venice they compete on the eleventh day of Serie A to win again. The hosts line up the 4-3-1-2 with Galdames supporting Pandev and Destro, while Sturaro, Badelj and Rovella are placed in the control room. Mister Zanetti, on the other hand, relies on Okereke and Henry, with Aramu on the right but free to move on the trocar. Here are the choices of the two technicians:

Genoa (4-3-1-2): Sirigu; Cambiaso, Biraschi, Vasquez, Criscito; Sturaro, Badelj, Rovella; Galdames; Pandev, Destro.
Available: Semper, Marchetti, Sabelli, Masiello, Caicedo, Melegoni, Ekuban, Buksa, Portanova, Kallon, Touré. Trainer: Davide Ballardini

Venice (4-3-3): Romero; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps; Crnigoj, Busio, Tessmann; Aramu, Henry, Okereke. Available: Maenpaa, Molinaro, Forte, Sigurdsson, Modolo, Heymans, Bjarkason, Ebuehi, Kiyine, Schnegg, Svoboda, Peretz. Coach: Paolo Zanetti

Advertisements

/* Settaggio delle variabili */ var menunav = 'serie-a'; var indirizzo = window.location.pathname.split("https://news.google.com/"); var word = ''; if (word=='') word = getQueryParam('word'); var zona="default"; var azione="read"; var idsezione="1"; var titolo_art="Genoa-Venezia, le formazioni ufficiali: Destro-Pandev dal 1', Zanetti si affida a Okereke"; var sezione_art="Serie A"; var now = '31 ottobre ore 18:42'; var squadra="";

/* Settaggio della searchbar (con titoletto) */ var searchbar = false; if (indirizzo[1]!='' && word=='') searchbar = indirizzo[1].replace(/-/gi, " ").replace(/_/gi, " ").toUpperCase(); else if (azione=='search') { searchbar="Ricerca"; if (word!=false && word!='') searchbar = searchbar + ' per ' + word.toUpperCase() } else if (azione=='contatti') searchbar = azione.toUpperCase(); indirizzo = indirizzo[1].replace('-', ''); if (word==false) word = '';

/* Caricamento asincrono degli script social (versione estesa commentata su main_all.js) */ if(("read"==azione||"media"==azione) && euPubConsentExists){var scripts=["//connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1"];!function(e){for(var t=0,a=e.length;a>t;t++){var o=document.createElement("script");o.type="text/javascript",o.async=!0,o.src=e[t];var r=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];r.parentNode.insertBefore(o,r)}}(scripts)}

function lazyImage(id) { var imgs = document.getElementById(id); if (imgs!==undefined && imgs!==null) { var img = imgs.getElementsByTagName('IMG'); if (img!==undefined && img!==null && img.length>0) { for (var i=0; i

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Oriali towards the farewell: soon the meeting with Marotta. Inter, all new management

July 15, 2021

Inzaghi: “All good, now in the Champions League to play an Inter match” | News

3 hours ago

Rome transfer market, official clue | Here’s where he will play

2 hours ago

Triestina, rights to Sportitalia to broadcast live race with Roma and triangular of August 6

July 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button