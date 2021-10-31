Genoa-Venice, the official formations: Destro-Pandev from 1 ‘, Zanetti relies on Okereke

Important challenge for the lower part of the ranking, Genoa And Venice they compete on the eleventh day of Serie A to win again. The hosts line up the 4-3-1-2 with Galdames supporting Pandev and Destro, while Sturaro, Badelj and Rovella are placed in the control room. Mister Zanetti, on the other hand, relies on Okereke and Henry, with Aramu on the right but free to move on the trocar. Here are the choices of the two technicians: Genoa (4-3-1-2): Sirigu; Cambiaso, Biraschi, Vasquez, Criscito; Sturaro, Badelj, Rovella; Galdames; Pandev, Destro.

Available: Semper, Marchetti, Sabelli, Masiello, Caicedo, Melegoni, Ekuban, Buksa, Portanova, Kallon, Touré. Trainer: Davide Ballardini Venice (4-3-3): Romero; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps; Crnigoj, Busio, Tessmann; Aramu, Henry, Okereke. Available: Maenpaa, Molinaro, Forte, Sigurdsson, Modolo, Heymans, Bjarkason, Ebuehi, Kiyine, Schnegg, Svoboda, Peretz. Coach: Paolo Zanetti Advertisements

