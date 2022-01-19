Genoa, wanted coach: Gattuso, Nicola, Maran up to Sheva bis – Primocanale.it

GENOA – After the sensational resignation of Bruno Labbadia from the Genoa bench, a casting session opened in the evening to nominate the new rossoblù coach. Feverish hours after a difficult day. The return of Maran and alternatively that of Shevchenko for an encore term were the most probable, but rumors about an attempt to reach Rino Gattuso, in the past declined the invitation, have also taken up space, until the search for Davide Nicola much loved by the fans is already the protagonist of a salvation. Obviously, Ballardini’s candidacy was also shot, but he would not have been contacted.

Certainly the decision of Labbadia who has pulled back when by now he had to leave for Genoa, either for contract reasons or more likely because he is convinced that Genoa is already doomed, he displaced the general manager Spors who had to manage a situation in full emergency given that Genoa will play at Ferraris with Udinese on Saturday where only a victory can be accepted if the flame of hope for salvation is to be kept burning. This is why we must act quickly. On Wednesday the team must start preparing for the match against the Friulians.

In short, for this Genoa there is no peace. After the disastrous defeat in Florence and the penultimate place in the standings, here is the coach’s grain. The legacy left behind by Preziosi was heavy, but honestly the problems are higher than expected. Now we need to make a square to get out of a nightmare. Under whose turn it is, the candidacies are many. Meanwhile, a player tested positive. As if that weren’t enough in this sea of ​​thoughts.