TUTTOmercatoWEB.com Will it be the decisive day? Will the new coach arrive? It almost seems like a thriller where the killer is usually sought. In this case, instead, we are simply looking for the Genoa coach. An enigma that no one has revealed at the moment. The search continues even if the names are, except for impromptu news, the usual ones. Coaching a penultimate Genoa, far from the safety zone with a team that looks like an Army Brancaleone (at least as far as was shown in Florence), will not be an easy task for anyone who arrives. Davide Ballardini is the salvation technician in the race even if it would seem that the percentages of seeing him again in Genoa are quite low. Then there is Rolando Maran who only lived a period on the Genoa bench and certainly had the misfortune of having experienced the first period of a pandemic. Finally Davide Nicola, a salvation on the Genoa bench, a red and blue heart and above all the support of the vast majority of the rossoblu fans. It is clear that, after yet another training session that was conducted yesterday by Mr. Konko, it is necessary to turn the page and start a new chapter in the history of the oldest club in Italy in a very complicated season. We await news shortly because waiting any longer would be really deleterious. Udinese will arrive on Saturday at Ferraris, a physical team in the middle of the field, tough, which certainly has interesting elements, starting from the attacker Beto who makes speed his best weapon or from his teammate Deulofeu who certainly it is technically very interesting. But Genoa will not have to look anyone in the face and win these first three points at Ferraris for a run to salvation that is not impossible but certainly difficult. Other news – Cover More news The Goodmorning

Genoa, official: the name of the new coach has been decided

Genoa, to greet the goalkeeper Andrenacci and the striker Flavio Bianchi

Salernitana, the number of Covid 19 positives increases

Genoa-Udinese, three dates to remember: never victorious for five years

Sampdoria, Marco Giampaolo is the new coach

Genoa, will the white smoke arrive on the rossoblu bench?

The Goodmorning

Salernitana, still a positive player at Covid 19

Sports Judge: 0 to 3 at table at Salernitana against Udinese

Genoa, a player tested positive at Covid 19

Genoa, Labbadia skips unless sensational surprises. And now?

Genoa, Francesco Cassata goes to coach Iachini’s Parma

Genoa, the white smoke for the new coach has not yet arrived

The Sports Judge after the third day of the second round

Genoa-Udinese, the presale for Saturday’s match starts today

In Florence Waterloo without extenuating circumstances that can affect future choices

The Day After, who will save Genoa? After Florence it takes a miracle

The Goodmorning

Italian: “No reproaches to Vlahovic. He remedied his mistake”

Genoa report cards, an endless disaster with no outlets and no mitigating circumstances

Fiorentina-Genoa, the second half of Monday Night (live)

Fiorentina-Genoa, the first half of the Franchi match (live)

Fiorentina – Genoa: the official formations of the two teams

Genoa, Davide Biraschi’s farewell is official: he goes to Turkey

Genoa, Laurens Serpe officially passes to Crotone

Sampdoria, the official exoneration of the coach Roberto D’Aversa

Fiorentina-Genoa the probable formations: are we still going towards 4-3-3?

The Goodmorning

Genoa, here are Mr. Konko’s squad for tomorrow’s match

Fiorentina, the squad for tomorrow night’s match against Genoa

Genoa, in Florence here is the provisional coach, after Sheva starts uphill

Vincenzo Italiano: “We want to win the three points against Genoa”

Genoa, Francesco Cassata goes to coach Iachini’s Parma

The Goodmorning

Salernitana three other positive players at Covid 19, will we play today?

Genoa, Bruno Labbadia ready to start the new rossoblu adventure

Genoa, official the exemption of coach Andryi Shevchenko

Genoa, best wishes to the red and blue striker Aleksander Buksa

Fiorentina-Genoa, three dates to remember: the 2 mark has been missing for 45 years

The Goodmorning

Genoa, the defender Laurens Serpe will go to Crotone

Genoa, official Fares leaves the rossoblu to join Turin

Genoa, official defender Riccardo Calafiori, arrives from Rome

Genoa, Stefano Sabelli goes on loan to Brescia in Serie B

The Day After, despite the defeat, the turning point could come

The Goodmorning

Yeboah: “The coach asked us to play without fear”

Shevchenko: “The company will decide; I think about working day after day”

Stefano Pioli: “We approached the race badly. My fault”

Inter (-1) 50 Milan 48 Naples 46 Atalanta (-1) 42 Juventus 41 Lazio 35 Rome 35 Fiorentina (-1) 35 Turin (-1) 31 Hellas Verona 30 Empoli 29 Sassuolo 28 Bologna (-1) 27 Spice 22 Udinese (-2) 20 Sampdoria 20 Venice (-1) 18 Cagliari 16 Genoa 12 Salerno (-2) 10 * Penalties Salerno -1