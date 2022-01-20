Will it be the decisive day? Will the new coach arrive? It almost seems like a thriller where the killer is usually sought. In this case, instead, we are simply looking for the Genoa coach. An enigma that no one has revealed at the moment. The search continues even if the names are, except for impromptu news, the usual ones.

Coaching a penultimate Genoa, far from the safety zone with a team that looks like an Army Brancaleone (at least as far as was shown in Florence), will not be an easy task for anyone who arrives. Davide Ballardini is the salvation technician in the race even if it would seem that the percentages of seeing him again in Genoa are quite low. Then there is Rolando Maran who only lived a period on the Genoa bench and certainly had the misfortune of having experienced the first period of a pandemic. Finally Davide Nicola, a salvation on the Genoa bench, a red and blue heart and above all the support of the vast majority of the rossoblu fans.

It is clear that, after yet another training session that was conducted yesterday by Mr. Konko, it is necessary to turn the page and start a new chapter in the history of the oldest club in Italy in a very complicated season. We await news shortly because waiting any longer would be really deleterious. Udinese will arrive on Saturday at Ferraris, a physical team in the middle of the field, tough, which certainly has interesting elements, starting from the attacker Beto who makes speed his best weapon or from his teammate Deulofeu who certainly it is technically very interesting. But Genoa will not have to look anyone in the face and win these first three points at Ferraris for a run to salvation that is not impossible but certainly difficult.