Genoa, Zangrillo is the new president: “We have an important project” | News

Official presentation for the rossoblù number one: “I didn’t ask for advice either from Preziosi or from Berlusconi, Sheva was here because he was reassured”

The new era of Genoa owned by 777Partners officially began with the press conference for the presentation of the new rossoblù president, Alberto Zangrillo, who in the setting of Palazzo Ducale gave ample reassurances to fans about the future of the club: “We are facing an extraordinary scenario, a medium-long term project that intends to internationalize football in Genoa starting from Genoa – he said – We have an important project, as you can imagine that Shevchenko could he be in the game if he hadn’t had any insurance? ”.

“The great ambitions of 777 are to never neglect the mandate, to act as a link between people who have not known Genoa and who need interpreters of their very ambitious goal – explained Zangrillo – I’m not worried about what we saw yesterday , because we have an important project ahead of us on which we have to work “.

A great Rossoblù fan, the head physician of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan is thrilled by this new adventure: “My first memories are of when I was a child – his words – Players I was particularly attached to? Milito, who when he heard that I was going to fill this role was congratulated and said he was available. He did it with a free heart and with the heart of that person who left a part of himself in Italy and Genoa “.

Despite the close relationship with Berlusconi, Zangrillo was keen to clarify that “I did not feel the need, and not out of presumption, to seek advice from either the past president (Preziosi, ed) or the former prime minister. I stayed away from politics because my wanting to be autonomous guarantees me freedom of action and is the main one for which the new owners have given me their trust “.

Then a message for the fans: “Being faced with a revolution means abandoning the old patterns that made you live for the day, thinking of solving everything by being satisfied with an intermediate result. We will go through difficult times when we need the Genoan people to continue to believe in us more strongly than before. Revolution is not easy, it means trying to attract young people to create a new experience “.

The revolution is not easy, but it has already begun and Shevchenko he is the first ‘young man’ who was attracted to him: “He is a great champion I met at the time of the great Milan. We hugged and looked at each other. I ask you one question: Shevchenko is an international profile, how can you imagine he could have been in the game if he hadn’t had extensive assurances about the 777 Partners project? “.