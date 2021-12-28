Genoese, Sampdoria, riding Sampdoria: Lanna new president, Romei returns to the Board of Directors

Genoese. Sampdoriano. These two words are enough to explain who he is Marco Lanna. The former Sampdoria defender will be the 19th president of the Sampdoria club who succeeds the resigning, now under house arrest, Massimo Ferrero. The news arrived yesterday evening at the end of the shareholders’ meeting initially opened on Christmas Eve. Gianluca Vidal was in connection from his study in Mestre while the other members were on video call. Present at Corte Lambruschini only the Sampdoria general secretary, and new sole director of Sport Spettacolo Holding srl – the parent company of the Ligurian club – Massimo Ienca who ratified what was decided.

A Sampdorian at the helm of Sampdoria

A historic evening yesterday which saw the election of the new president. Eventually the rumors that had been circulating in the last few days turned out to be true. Marco Lanna had already been probed during the opening of the assembly last December 24 and had already given his availability to cover the maximum Sampdoria charge. A welcome return for one of the protagonists, together with the team assembled by Paolo Mantovani, led on the field by Vujadin Bosco and dragged by Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini, of the conquest of the historic Scudetto in 1990-91. A Sampdoria riding Sampdoria with the aim of driving it in this delicate period.

A return to the Board of Directors

The novelty also concerns the names of the directors. In this case, the rumors of the last few days, which spoke of a possible continuity, have been denied as the names are all new. So go Gianluca Vidal, Paolo Fiorentino, Giuseppe Profiti and Enrico Castanini. Joining the board is Alberto Bosco, former operational director, together with Gianni Panconi. The real news concerns the return of Antonio Romei. Ferrero’s lawyer and former right-hand man then returns to Sampdoria two years later.