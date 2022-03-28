Genshin Impact announces two new characters: Kuki Shinobu and Yelan – When do they arrive in the game?

miHoYo today released new images and details of the two new characters that will arrive soon Genshin Impact, your free action RPG game available on PS5, PS4, PC, iOS and Android. Both heroines have been introduced through shared illustrations on the official account of the game on Twitter, in which we can see both its appearance and brief descriptions in Spanish. We still don’t know when they will be available in the game.

On one hand we have Kuki Shinobu, the Troubleshooter, whom the study defines as “a young woman of great talent, well instructed in the art of writing and martial arts”. She is the second in command of the Arataki Gang and has electrical abilities. “She joined the Arataki Gang relatively late, but she is one of the most important and relevant figures in the group,” says her official description.

Kuki Shinobu ‧ The Troubleshooter

Second in command of the Arataki Gang He joined the Arataki Gang relatively late, but is one of the group’s most important and relevant figures. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/bgk0CX4gfB— Genshin Impact ES (@genshinimpactes) March 28, 2022

On the other hand we have Yelan, also known as the Orchid Valley, a mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs and who has water abilities. “Are you looking for Yelan? Hmm… I should advise you to treat her like a person”, we can read in the brief description that accompanies her illustration, one in which she is also spoken of as a person with a mysterious identity.

Yelan ‧ The Valley Orchid

A mysterious person claiming to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs

Yelan’s identity has always been a mystery.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/gIDoXx7JSk— Genshin Impact ES (@genshinimpactes) March 28, 2022

When will these characters be available?

As we said before, the release date of these two new characters from Genshin Impact is still a mystery. At the moment we know that the March 30th can you update the game to version 2.6which already has their new character announced, so if we don’t see them in this patch, it’s very likely that they will be available in the next one, that is, in version 2.7. Either way, you can check out our guide for the best miHoYo game tips and tricks, as well as read our review if you haven’t immersed yourself in its fun offering yet.