Genshin Impact apologizes to the players and offers incredible gift

We didn’t expect such a thing. Not only does Genshin Impact apologize to the players, but it also offers a not-so-obvious gift

Although this is news that is incredible, in reality it does not deviate so much from the reality of things. Exactly, as a particularity happens that it happens quite frequently let’s say. But what’s so weird about it? Genshin Impact plans to make a gift for his players as the servers of the title went offline recently.

In fact, miHoYo has put its services out of service for a certain period for maintenance reasons. But no problem with the intent of the game. In fact it is the practice regarding the arrival of the new update of the title in question. In particular, we welcomed version 2.3 with the new GI update. But here, the company decides to give a gift to all its loyal users.

Genshin Impact and the gift for its users

Given the several hours of inactivity of the game to the intent of the world of miHoYo, the company makes the usual gift available for “to apologize” of the momentary offline system useful for updating its title. On November 24th we had the opportunity to view the new GI update as soon as it was back online. Gamers are still sifting through as much as possible today single corner of the title, to fully understand and enjoy every smallest change made by the game.

Meanwhile, all users, have access to their gifted reward from miHoYo by checking their mail which is right inside the title. In fact, in GI’s internal messaging system, you will have an email that warns you of the actual delivery of the company that takes place in Primogems.

Read also -> Fortnite loses the throne, here is the most famous game right now

Read also -> Keanu Reeves has now decided: “Enough video games”

Specifically we will find ourselves assigned 600 Primogems, divided into 300 for the update and 300 for the correction to skills and characters. Also, remember that there are now banners available for Eula, Albedo and Arataki Itto. What better way to invest those 600 Primogems given away?