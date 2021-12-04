Genshin Impact celebrates two PlayStation Awards with 800 free Primogems

Over the past few hours, the Genshin Impact, miHoYo, has received two awards from Sony and has decided to celebrate this important event with all fre to play players, who will receive a rich in game prize.

The popular free game won the “PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 Grand Award” and the “PlayStation Game Music Award (1st Runner-Up)”. On the occasion of this important event, miHoYo will distribute a total of to all players 800 Primogems for free, which will be very convenient for all players who are putting aside the premium currency with the aim of investing everything in the next timed banner, which will offer two new characters: Arataki Itto (5 Stars Geo, Claymore) and Gorou (4 Stars Geo, Arco).

The method by which players will be able to redeem the free reward is really simple, but it will require a minimum of patience on the part of the players. The free Primogems package will not be available immediately and will be distributed in four smaller bundles, each containing as many as 200 Primogems. Starting from tomorrow, Saturday 4 December 2021, and until next Tuesday 7 December 2021, players will be able to acquire the 200 Primogems every day within the menu of the stake in game, where they will find the message with the welcome attachment to be redeemed by pressing the button “Claim”.

It should be noted that the development team has announced that players will have to meet a simple requirement to be able to join the promotion and, consequently, receive the messages. In fact, all these benefits will be enjoyed only and exclusively by those who have reached theAdventurer Rank 7, which can be quickly achieved before the initiative begins.

Have you already seen the animations and abilities of Shenhe and Yun Jin in a video leak of Genshin Impact 2.4?