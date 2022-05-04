Genshin Impact: Codes to get free Protogems in May 2022

The miHoYo company, the creators of the successful free to play Genshin Impactusually offer promotional codes for their title that players from Spain and the rest of the world can redeem, in this way earn different rewards totally free and without effort.

On this occasion we want to share with you what are the valid codes what are they assets for the current month of May 2022 which started yesterday. Next we show them to you so that you can quickly go to redeem them if you have not already done so.

Genshin Impact Reward Codes in May 2022

These are the promotional codes that are currently active in Genshin Impact:

MS7C3SV8DMZH : 60 free Protogems and 5 Adventurer experience (code discovered on March 29, still valid).

: 60 free Protogems and 5 Adventurer experience (code discovered on March 29, still valid). SBNBUK67M37Z: 30 Protogems and 5 free adventurer EXP items (valid for new players only, single use).

30 Protogems and 5 free adventurer EXP items (valid for new players only, single use). GENSHIN GIFT: 50 free Protogems and 3 hero wits (valid permanently, single use).

Keep in mind that the codes may expire at any time as they are temporary in nature. Therefore, whenever a new code appears, what we recommend is to go to quickly redeem them for a chance to receive the rewards on time. Please note that codes can only be claimed once. one time per character or account. If new ones are discovered during this month, we’ll add them to our corresponding entry in the guide.

How to redeem Genshin Impact promo codes?

To redeem any reward code in Genshin Impact you must first take into account an essential requirement and you must have reached Adventure Rank 10 in your game. Once you have done it, you will be able to claim the codes mainly by following these simple steps:

Visit miHoYo Genshin Impact official website.

Login with the same miHoYo account you use in your game.

with the same miHoYo account you use in your game. Now select the server from which you play the title (in case of Spain you must select Europe).

from which you play the title (in case of Spain you must select Europe). The “Nickname” field should autocomplete only when logged in.

only when logged in. Finally, in the section “Redeem code” copy and paste the code that corresponds to your region.

that corresponds to your region. Click on “Redeem” and you should have successfully redeemed the code by now.

you only have left claim the rewards in the game itself. To do this enter your game and press the Paimon menu button. Look for the Mail section and you should locate a new email from miHoYo with the redeemed code rewards. If you are a player of PlayStationyou can save all these steps since the game allows you to directly redeem the codes since departurewithout having to go online (you can do it in the Settings menu > Account > Redemption code).

If you are a player of PlayStationyou can save all these steps since the game allows you to directly redeem the codes since departurewithout having to go online (you can do it in the Settings menu > Account > Redemption code).