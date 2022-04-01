Genshin Impact: Guide to get the Feast Cup in the mission Undetected Infiltrators

The arrival of update 2.6 to Genshin Impact He has left us some very pleasant news. However, the arrival of Sima also means having to explore nonstop to find and solve all the secondary missions that HoYoverse offers us. Some of them are quite simple, but it’s easy to get stuck from time to time. It is something that could happen to you because of the Feast Cupsince it is obtained in the child task called Undetected infiltrators.

How to get the mission Undetected Departed

In principle, there should not be too many problems to achieve the task at hand. All we have to do is complete the quest to get to Sima and this objective will be added to our list. We can also start it by directly finding Yanbo, a character that in any case we will have to go to if we want to complete this task. To do this, teleport as far south as you can.

Note that if you already have the quest, Yanbo will be in the Logging Valley.

Yanbo location to get the quest

How to get the Feast Cup

Once we have achieved the Undetected Infiltrators mission, we must overcome it to get the Feast Cup. If we talk to Yambo it will start a challenge that consists of attacking the camp of some smugglers. We will have three possible courses of action for the mission. The choice is to send the uncontrolled characters to clear one of the three areas of the big camp, leaving us to deal with the remaining two. In our case, we chose to have them prioritize the armory to focus on solving the problems in the kitchen and the alchemy zone.

We will have to clear two enemy camps To do this, you just have to kill the enemies

Solved the problems in these areas (we will have to defeat many enemies) it is time to go to the main camp of the smugglers. This fight will be a little tougher and will require us to defeat several waves of additional enemies and a couple of area bosses. After this, we will have to open a chest next to us to get the Feast Cupwhich will be a very important object to overcome some of Sima’s missions that we will talk about later…

The Feast Cup is in this chest