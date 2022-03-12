Genshin Impact maintained its profit dominance in February 2022 — Kudasai

Estimated earnings for the month of February 2022 in the global smartphone gaming industry were shared on a popular comment board in Japan, revealing that the game’s title hoyoverse, Genshin Impactaccumulated between 41.65 billion and 50.67 billion yen (between 355.13 million and 432.09 million US dollars).

It should be noted that in February the banners for obtaining “Ganyu, The Full Moon Watcher” and “Yae Miko, The Devious Kitsune“, which became quite popular on social networks. Other video games of note included Uma Musume: Pretty Derby in second place with 8.24 billion yen (about 70.25 million dollars) and Fate/Grand Order in third place with 6.42 billion yen (about 54.74 million dollars).

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC with Windows. The “Version 2.4” of the video game was released globally on January 5, while the “Version 2.5” was released on February 16. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and recorded earnings of more than 2 billion dollars in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Description of Genshin Impact

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastical continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears in front of you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you used to… Thus begins your journey in Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wondrous world, join forces with a wide cast of characters, and unravel the many hidden mysteries…

Climb mountains, cross rivers, soar high and low, and take in breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo elements to trigger different elemental reactions. Vision wielders control the elements in their favor to gain the upper hand in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, lush real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive viewing experience. Lighting and weather change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

Source: Otakomu

